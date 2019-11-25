Fitbit Charge 3 is now its lowest price ever, plus the Fitbit Versa is cheaper too

Black Friday season is well underway, with hundreds of wallet-tempting deals already live. From mega deals on smartphones, pressure cookers, and everything in between, it’s the perfect time to start stocking up on Christmas presents and self-indulgent treats.

If you’re planning to start the new year off with a health kick, you might want to check out the deals on some Fitbit fitness trackers, like the Fitbit Charge 3 available on Amazon for either £79.99 or £99.99 (depending on the version you want) - that's another £20 off its normal sale price.

Down from the RRP of £130, the Charge 3 serves up a multitude of fitness tracking features such as swim monitoring, all packed into a light waterproof design complete with a large screen for easily readable updates at a glance.

While the lack of GPS might put off hardcore runners, it can still track your activities, heart rate, calories burned, steps, sleep quality and more with a battery life that should last over five days from a single charge.

It’ll also automatically detect when you’ve started a particular exercise, differentiating between activities like running and swimming.

Fitbit Charge 3: £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

If you don't need to be able to pay with your wrist, this affordable fitness tracker will be perfect for you. It comes in either Graphite or Rose Gold, both of which are discounted, so whether you're monitoring your heart rate, measuring your workouts or just counting your steps, you can do so in style without breaking the bank.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition: £150 £99.99 at Amazon

This is a pretty low price for a Fitbit with NFC, so if you want to pop to the shop on the way back from your run, or easily swipe onto the tube or bus without digging out your wallet, this is the device for you. It's also loaded with all the features that make the Charge 3 great.



Need something that is a little more high-tech than a fitness tracker? Retailers are also discounted the Fitbit Versa smartwatch with some impressive deals on Amazon dropping the watch to one of its lowest prices yet.

Fitbit Versa: at Amazon | Base Edition | £200 £129.70

The Fitbit Versa is a fantastic smartwatch, especially for people who want a device with all the features of a fitness tracker, but then a little bit more on top. This is a new low price for the wearable, and there's no guarantee it'll get any cheaper over Black Friday.

Fitbit Versa: at Amazon | Special Edition | £220 £149.85

Strong savings on this super smartwatch, which combines the fitness features Fitbit is known for with the eye-catching design and great usability. Sure, the Versa has been replaced by the Versa 2 (and the Versa Lite, if you want an affordable variant), but at this low price it's certainly a tempting buy.



A family fitness bundle

If you fancy spreading healthy habits across your family, then Argos’ Fitbit family bundle is also worth a look. A total of £99 will net you both a Fitbit Inspire HR, along with the child-friendly Fitbit Ace 2 - providing an overall saving of £20.

Both devices are water-resistant up to 50 metres, and offer sleep and activity tracking, alongside heart rate monitoring and notifications - all handled by their OLED touchscreens. Fitbit’s Parent View tech also puts you in control, allowing you to approve your child’s connections, create their accounts and monitor their own activity.

With simple, inoffensive designs, this bundle could be the ideal way to motivate your family, while fighting the upcoming onslaught of mince pies and seemingly bottomless Quality Street tins.

Not in the UK? Check out these prices for the Fitbit Charge 3 where you are: