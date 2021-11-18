Finally, the Nintendo Switch OLED is in stock again - act quickly to get yours today

It's been a long time since we've had any consistent Nintendo Switch OLED stock in the UK. But our patience has been rewarded as Very now has a wide selection of bundles available to buy.

All of their Nintendo Switch OLED bundles are ready to dispatch before Christmas and start from £349.98. These feature games such as Animal Crossing New Horizons, Metroid Dread, Mario Kart 8 and both new Pokémon releases. Our top pick? A Nintendo Switch OLED with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £349.97.

A little earlier, AO had just the Nintendo Switch OLED in stock for £309. Unfortunately, that sold out in a matter of hours so the bundles at Very are now your next best option.

If you're not up to speed on the Nintendo Switch OLED, this improved version of the popular console comes with a larger 7-inch OLED screen for a clearer and sharper image. Internal storage is also increased to 64GB and a LAN port has been added to the dock.

This is the most Nintendo Switch OLED stock we've seen available for some time now. It's quite fitting as we approach the yearly sales extravaganza that is Black Friday. That shouldn't put you off from buying a console today, though, as it's very unlikely this new hardware will feature in the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals. It's only been available for a couple of months!

Latest Nintendo Switch OLED stock

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Metroid Dread: £359.98 Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Metroid Dread: £359.98 £349.98 at Very

Save £10 – The £10 saving is slightly misleading as the Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at £309.99 and Metroid Dread is actually available to buy for around £40 at many other stores already. Nevertheless, this is a good price for the bundle – especially with the scarcity of Nintendo Switch OLED stock.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £349.98 at Very

Another full price bundle at Very, but this one comes with popular and cutesy lifestyle sim Animal Crossing New Horizons. As one of the Nintendo Switch's most popular and best-selling games, we expect this bundle to go fairly quickly.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Super Mario 3D World & Mario Kart 8: £389.97 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Super Mario 3D World & Mario Kart 8: £389.97 at Very

This is a very strong multiplayer-focused bundle with frenetic racer Mario Kart 8 and inventive platformer Super Mario 3D World. Both games are best experienced with friends, whether you're competing for first place or collaborating to reach the end of a tricky course.

Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Pokémon: Shining Pearl & Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond: £399.97 at Very Nintendo Switch OLED (White) | Pokémon: Shining Pearl & Pokémon: Brilliant Diamond: £399.97 at Very

This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle includes both new Pokémon games that are scheduled for release on November 19. If you're the biggest fan of catching 'em all or are buying for someone who is it's an unbeatable all-encompassing bundle.

For those who aren't fussed about the OLED and are looking for a saving on a Switch console then we've rounded up more of the best Nintendo Switch deals available today below. We're expecting some cracking offers in the days ahead as Black Friday and Cyber Monday get fully underway, so we suggest only picking one up today if you want to avoid any potential stock issues over the next two months.

More Nintendo Switch deals