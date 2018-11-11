F1 live stream: how to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix 2018 online from anywhere

Whatever you think of Lewis Hamilton, you'd have to be a real grouch to deny that winning a fifth Formula One World Drivers' Championship is a very special achievement. If Mexico was crossing the line, then this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix is the victory march - which he'll start from yet another pole position. And we'll tell you how to get an F1 live stream from absolutely anywhere with our advice in this guide.

Brazilian Grand Prix - where and when The famous Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos, São Paulo remains the host of the Grand Prix in Brazil. It's one of the shorter tracks at 4.3km/2.7 miles. The Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday November 11 at 3.10pm in Brazil (so 5.10pm GMT, 12.10pm ET, 9.10am PT)

Four titles in five years confirms that Hamilton is the dominant force in this era of F1. It feels like a good few weeks ago since we were talking about the 2018 Formula 1 season being a two-horse race between him and his German foe Sebastian Vettel. The second half off the season has been all about the Brit.

So what will the Brazilian Grand Prix hold? A chance for Hamilton to celebrate in style? The opportunity for Vettel to take a consolation victory? Or maybe the time to shine for the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Kimi Räikkönen - all of who have wins this season - or Valtteri Bottas, who hasn't.

Keep reading to see all of your F1 live stream options - it doesn't matter where in the world you live. We're not talking some dodgy feed you've found on Reddit either - we're only interested in legal feeds of the Brazilian Grand Prix here.

How to live stream F1 action from Brazil: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the Brazilian Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once. If you're out of the UK, but still want to watch using your Sky or NOW apps, then you'll need to download a VPN service and relocate your IP to the UK. There are full instructions how to do so above.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix: US live stream

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN (or RDS for francophones) has the rights to show the F1 in Canada, so cable subscribers can watch all the action live on TV, online or through the network's handy TSN Go app. Out of Canada and want to login to your TSN account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location in Canada.

How to stream F1 live in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some early starts though, with the race starting at 6.10am AEDT on Monday morning. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, but at least it also lets you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

