ESL and Intel launch exclusive esports-tier PC

ESL, in partnership with Intel, Currys PC World and PC Specialist, has announced its first branded system - The ESL Certified Esports PC.

The launch of the high-end gaming system is, according to the company, in response to growing mainstream interest in esports.

“It’s fantastic to be involved designing a PC specifically for esports on the high-street,” said ESL UK’s managing director James Dean. “The demand for esports-first hardware is here to stay in the UK, and, by offering our esports PC with high street retailers, we can open up high-end PC gaming to a whole new audience.”

Under the hood

Here are the specs for the ESL Certified Esports PC:

Unlocked Intel core i7-8700K processor

Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB Graphics Card

16GB RAM

2TB HDD

256 Intel NVMe SSD

Realtek Gigabit LAN

2 x 2 AC Wifi

So how much?

The ESL Certified Esports PC is available exclusively from Currys PC World for £1499.99. This is perhaps on the higher-end price scale for those looking at purchasing a gaming PC but is a great choice for those serious about their esports and gaming.