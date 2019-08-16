EE phone deals now let you stream Spotify without using up your data

Always got Spotify streaming to your eardrums when out and about, but not so keen on the sound of all that data being used up? Well EE can help solve that problem - the network has added Spotify to its Music Data Pass, meaning no more data will come off your allowance when you stream songs from the service.

Part of EE's 'Swappable Benefits' perk, this special offering allows you to stream as much music as you like from services supported by the pass, without paying for data – which includes protecting your data allowance from being used.

While this deal doesn't get you a free Spotify Premium membership – you'll still have to pay for that – it does mean you can listen at high quality when you're on a data connection. Since EE supports high-speed 4G and even 5G speeds, you should be able to enjoy full albums without worry of the experience costing you a penny more than your subscription price each month.

Like the sound of EE's Swappable Benefits?

How do you get an EE Music Data Pass? It's easy to nab one either as a Swappable Benefit on EE 4G and 5G Smart Plans or it can be paid for separately to add onto your contract for £7.99 per month.

As well as Spotify, the pass gets you free data streaming on Deezer, Tidal, and Apple Music (if you happen to subscribe to any of those services as well.

And if you're not a big user of Spotify away from Wi-Fi, you can choose a different Swappable Benefit to the Music Pass. They include:

Video Data Pass for data-charge-free streaming of the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, YouTube, TV Player and MTV Play

for data-charge-free streaming of the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, BT Sport, YouTube, TV Player and MTV Play BT Sport app to get access to live and catch-up sports including Premier League football, Premiership Rugby, UFC and more

to get access to live and catch-up sports including Premier League football, Premiership Rugby, UFC and more Roam Further Pass for free data use outside of Europe in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico

for free data use outside of Europe in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico Amazon Prime Video for a subscription membership, not just free data streaming of it

for a subscription membership, not just free data streaming of it Gamer's Data Pass for online gaming with the likes of Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, FIFA Mobile, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and Twitch