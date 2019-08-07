EE phone deals just got smarter for gamers and TV fans - adding Amazon Prime Video

EE phone deals have just got better after it added two new Swappable benefits to its Smart Plans. They come in the form of access to Amazon Prime Video or a Gamer's Data Pass - meaning TV shows, movies and games to your phone when on the move.

Both new and current EE mobile customers can now choose to get their hands on these new treats with their smartphone tariff. While the Amazon Prime Video subscription gets you access to original shows like The Grand Tour, The Boys and Good Omens, EE's so-called Gamer's Pass lets you play titles like Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, FIFA Mobile and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes or stream Twitch without using up your precious data.

They're added to EE's collection of four other Swappable benefits that comprise access to the BT Sport App, Music Data Pass (for unlimited data for listening to Apple Music, Amazon Music or Deezer), Video Data Pass (use of Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video without wasting data), and the Roam Further Pass to use your plan in the likes of YSA, Canada and Australia.

Edward Goff, marketing director at EE, said: "Our Smart Plans have been a real hit with our 4G and 5G customers – providing them with the most flexible and personal mobile plans in the UK.

"Now we’re making these plans even better by working with a number of the world’s best entertainment providers to ensure customers can enjoy the content they love in more places when on the move."