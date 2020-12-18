Early Boxing Day sales could already save you cash on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more

The Boxing Day sales are starting earlier and earlier each year, but even we agree December 18 is a little excessive. Nevertheless, many retailers have continued their offers from November and we're still seeing some excellent prices on AirPods, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, robot vacuums and more.

So will these offers still be around in time for the Boxing Day sales? We've picked out some of the best deals still live right now that look like they're headed towards the end of year discounts. That means price cuts still on the shelves that offer the cheapest costs we've seen so far this year, or products that are unlikely to drop again either due to their freshness to market or the level of discount already in place.

We regularly see retailers offering Boxing Day sales on products that were already discounted, simply bringing them to the forefront of their online site to show off when the time is right, so you might be surprised at the level of savings you can already find on the shelves.

Not in the UK? You'll find more prices on the products listed here further down the page.

Boxing Day sales available now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: £29.99 £24.85 at Shopto

Save £5 on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, with access to around 200 curated Xbox games you can download and play at your convenience. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate throws in online play and support for PC as well. We first saw this price over Black Friday, and with it sticking around so long it's likely it will still be in place by Boxing Day.

New Amazon Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited free: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The new Amazon Echo Dot tooks its first price cut last month. You can still grab it for just £30 - not bad considering the smart speaker was only released in October and usually comes in at £50. Plus, you're even getting six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free as well. You're unlikely to find this item cheaper in the Boxing Day sales.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: £59.99 £53.99 at Currys

Save £6 - It's not a big saving, but we rarely see the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on sale - which makes this £6 discount worth shouting about this week. If you're after a more traditional gaming experience from your Switch, this is definitely an offer to take up and we'd be surprised if it dropped cheaper later in the month.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: £69 £59 at John Lewis

Save £10 - Looking for a fun camera which will print out snaps with friends and family instantly? Look no further than the Instax Mini 11 - available in five different colours and with £10 off right now. This is a popular holiday item, but it usually rises in price again over the Christmas season. With the same discount still sticking around, it's likely this will be its Boxing Day sales price as well.

JBL Tune 600BTNC headphones: £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

Save £30 - Currys have cut £30 off these already cheap noise-cancelling headphones to bring the final price down to £59.99. That's perfect if you're looking for a budget set of cups that can still blast some sound. We picked these up last year over Black Friday and were particularly impressed with the sound quality coming out of these cheaper headphones.

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch.

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: £159 £124.37 at Amazon

If you don't need wireless charging, you can save yourself some cash and pick up the standard 2019 AirPods. We've seen this price hold steady since November last year, even remaining the same over Black Friday. That means this is likely to be the Boxing Day sales price as well.

AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen on the AirPods Pro ever, though it's popped up a few times in sales events over the course of the year. That means we're unlikely to see it drop even further in the Boxing Day sales.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £330 £219 at Amazon

Save £111 - This is close to the lowest deal we've ever seen for these Sony headphones. With over £100 off the original RRP, Amazon is giving you the chance to pick up Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans for a fraction of the price. This £219 sales price was maintained over Black Friday, further cementing the possibility that this is the lowest price yet.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.95 £279 at Amazon

These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2020, and with just over £70 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. We've only seen these headphones go £10 cheaper this year, which means they're a hot contender for an early Boxing Day deal today.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 2-in-1 Chromebook + JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones: £438.99 £329 at Currys

This is an excellent deal for anyone looking to get up and running with a cheaper (but still powerful) 2-in-1 Chromebook and a nice set of headphones at the same time. You're getting a fantastic dual-purpose machine here that easily switches between a laptop and a tablet and a pair of JBL's wireless noise cancelling headphones at a great price.

Hisense 55-inch 4K TV: £399 £369 at Currys

Save £30 - If you're looking for a larger display, you'd be hard pressed to find one cheaper than this. £369 is a fantastic price for a 55-inch TV, and with Hisense's reputation for quality in budget pricing, you're not skimping on the specs either. This is another Black Friday price that will likely be around throughout December.

