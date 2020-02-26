Dyson sale knocks off up to £100 on its best vacuums

If you’ve been eyeing up a new Dyson, the maker of high quality vacuums has just rolled out a pretty tasty bunch of deals on a range of its machines, letting you save up to £100 on its latest dust busters.

The new deals, which are available directly from Dyson’s own website, are also be up for grabs from John Lewis, Argos and Currys to increase your chances of getting hold of one.

Dyson deals

You’ll save the biggest money on the Dyson V11 Absolute, which made the cut in our list of the best vacuum cleaners to buy right now. It’s £499.99 in the sale, which sees the price drop by £100. The V11 is Dyson’s most powerful cordless vac that includes features like an LCD display to view runtime and promises up to 60 minutes of floor cleaning.

If spending £500 is still a bit too rich for your blood, there’s also deals on the Dyson V8 Animal, which now comes in at £299.99, saving you £50 on the usual price. The Animal as the name suggests, is a vac that is designed for a household with pets and is better equipped to better capture animal hair along.

Other deals in the sale include the Dyson Cyclone V10 cordless vacuum which is now £399.99, saving you £50. It also doubles up as a handheld making it handy for tackling stairs and giving your car a quick clean.

The cheapest Dyson in the sale is the V7 Motorhead, which is down to £199.99 and is a saving for £50. It drops cleaning time down to 30 minutes and can also be used as a handheld too.

The Dyson sale is live now and runs until March 17th 2020. So that’s around three weeks to decide whether to get in something new for your next spring cleaning session.