DreamCloud launches best-ever 50% off Boxing Day mattress sale

The DreamCloud Boxing Day mattress sale is live and there’s a huge discount to be had: save 50% on the Luxury Hybrid Mattress, DreamCloud's 28cm-deep bed made from coils and foam, and finished with a pillowy top. In the sale a double size costs £624.50 (was £1,249) when you use the promo code DREAM50 at checkout.

This is the best deal we've seen from DreamCloud in some time and is bigger than the 45% saving we saw during Black Friday. There’s also a 30% saving on all bedding in the DreamCloud Boxing Day sale, including the brand’s Weighted Blanket, now £130 (was £200). The sale ends on Tuesday 4 Jan.

We included the medium-firm DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid in our best mattress guide as our top pick for back support because it offers plenty of lumbar support without being too firm. There's a 200-night-risk free trial on the mattress, plus free shipping and returns. If you change you mind, DreamCloud will refund your money and collect the Luxury Hybrid.

Image DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress – from £999 £499 at DreamCloud

Save up to £729.50 - The five-layer DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress is made from breathable Dream Plush foam and ActivEdge coils, and is designed to support you in every sleep position. A quilted cooling cover is also good news for hot sleepers. This 50% off discount is bigger than the 45% saving for Black Friday, so this is an excellent deal.

The DreamCloud is an excellent luxury hybrid mattress made with layers of high-quality materials designed to deliver restful sleep for all sleeping positions. At the top is a luxury quilted cover with full breathability and premium softness.

This rests over a layer of Dream Plush supportive memory foam, which cradles your body adjusting to your position as you shift around. In the middle is support foam, which guarantees maximum stability and sturdiness over the layer of ActivEdge coils – 15cm-high springs that provide minimal motion transfer and superior support from edge to edge.

Finally, the sturdy foam base gives a solid foundation for this plush but supportive mattress with a firmness rating of 6.5 (the sweet spot of comfort versus support for most sleepers).

DreamCloud also offers a risk-free 365-night mattress trial, so you have a year to put it to the test. There is also a Forever Warranty (the longest in the industry) and free shipping and returns. These perks are also offered by DreamCloud’s sister brand Nectar Sleep, which is also having a 45% off event for Boxing Day - read our guide to the best Nectar mattress sales and deals for all savings.

It’s worth noting there are only four sizes to pick from with the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: single, double, king and super king, but as these are the most common bed sizes in the UK, it’s not a problem.

If you're looking for the best pillow for your sleep, there's also 30% off DreamCloud's luxury Whole Night's Sleep Pillow in the sale, down to £75.65 (was £89).

To recap, the DreamCloud Boxing Day sale runs from Friday 24 December and ends on Tuesday 4 January. Use the code DREAM50 to get your 50% discount, then put it to the test for up to 365 nights to see if it helps you sleep better than ever in 2022.

