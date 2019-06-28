Don't wait until Amazon Prime Day to upgrade your PC with this killer Corsair 16GB RAM deal

Holding off upgrading your PC until Amazon Prime Day is a good strategy, as we're sure there will be some brilliant deals on components, but it looks like you won't have to wait to get your RAM, as Amazon is already offering a killer deal that cuts the price of 16GB of Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 Vengeance to a very tempting £74.25.

Amazon lists the original price of this RAM as £279.99, which results in a huge saving of £205. However, we've seen this RAM sell for less than £200 before – but never this low.

With a memory clock speed of 3,200MHz, this is seriously speedy memory, and 16GB of the stuff will be an excellent upgrade for PCs used for gaming and heavy multitasking.

We're not sure how long this deal will last, but it could quickly go out of stock before Amazon Prime Day starts properly on July 15.