Do you really need unlimited data with your next SIM only deals?

When it comes to SIM only deals, unlimited data might seem like an unnecessary jump - how much data do you really end up using anyway? For a lot of people, this could actually be a great option.

If you're someone who uses their smartphone a lot, you will likely find yourself with one eye on your data cap at all times. Making sure you're not using too much and rationing the data you have for the most important apps.

This is where an unlimited cap really shines. It removes any concerns you might have on your data limits. But, is it worth it, or does its cost out way its value? That's what we've answered below.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Is unlimited data necessary?

It might seem like an unnecessary jump up in data cap, but going for unlimited data SIM only deals will actually be a great move for a lot of people. Yes, most people aren't going to be exceeding 20 to 30GB in a month even with lots of streaming but, unlimited data is more about security.

You're unlikely to ever come near to touching it but with an unlimited cap, you don't ever have to check how much data you have left, no matter how much you use your phone.

Stream in Ultra HD, download massive apps on the go, tether all of your devices to your phone when you're out and about, play intensive games on the train and you can rest easy knowing you're not about to run out of data.

The other thing to note about an unlimited plan is that it's not as expensive as it used to be. While you can often pay in the £30+ a month mark, a lot of providers now charge similar prices to lower data plans.

Smarty's unlimited plan is a great choice

If you do think unlimited data is an investment you'd like to make, Smarty is offering an affordable way to get it. The SIM provider operating on the Three network has recently cut the price of its unlimited plan and has a few benefits that make it stand out.

Along with its rolling contracts, Smarty allows you to tether devices like your computer or iPad to your unlimited data SIM plan. You can find out more about this unlimited data offer below.

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

Normally, unlimited data can be an expensive investment, usually costing well into the £20/£30 a month marks. However, a recent price cut from Smarty means you can get it for £16 a month. While Three also offers unlimited data for this price, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts which means you can leave at any time you like.

View Deal

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet, or even console you picked up recently