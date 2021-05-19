Disney Plus UK is finally getting a missing Star Wars TV show next month

Disney Plus got a whole host of classic Star Wars shows back in April, like the 2D Clone Wars animated series and the eyebrow-raising Ewoks TV movies. Subscribers missed out on one old show, though – Star Wars: Droids, the '80s animated kids' show that featured Anthony Daniels reprising his role as C-3PO.

Now, Disney Plus is rectifying that in the UK, with the latest release newsletter confirming that the series is arriving on the service on June 18. Since it's listed as seasons 1 and 2, we're going to assume that means all 13 episodes of the original series and the concluding special are coming at once.

Notably, it's not scheduled to release in the US next month – though Lucasfilm did confirm that the show was planned to release on Disney Plus "later this year", which could mean that different territories get it at different times.

Droids was released on DVD by Lucasfilm back in the pre-Disney days of Star Wars, but it's been hard to get hold of for a while.

Canadian animation company Nelvana made Star Wars: Droids with Lucasfilm, as well as the Ewoks animated series, which is already available on Disney Plus. It aired back in 1985-1986.

Now, you can see what all the... er... 'fuss' is about.

Treat it like a curio

Many of these Star Wars projects arrived during a fallow 1980s for the franchise, and fans who remember these series will no doubt be delighted to have access to them.

It means Disney Plus really is the complete location for Star Wars content – something it isn't yet for Marvel, since the Spider-Man movies and The Incredible Hulk are still missing (due to their respective rights situations).

Perhaps Droids will help pass the time until an avalanche of new Star Wars shows gets here starting in December. The Book of Boba Fett will lead into The Mandalorian season 3, Disney's flagship Star Wars show – while the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor are both filming now for an expected 2022 release date.