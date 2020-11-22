Currys' Black Friday deals include cheaper Samsung Galaxy tablets with an extra bonus

If you've been looking to pick up a new tablet in the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, we've got here a pick from the Currys Black Friday deals that you might not want to miss.

Currys has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for £50 off, bringing its £349 asking price down to £299 (not in the UK? Scroll down for prices in your area).

If you've been scouring the Black Friday deals you know that's not a uniquely low price, and Amazon even has it £10 cheaper than that, but there's a reason to consider getting it at Currys - the shop is offering half-price Microsoft 365 Personal or Family bundles if you buy the tablet.

That bundle of software usually costs £80 for Family and £60 for Personal, so on top of the initial £50 saving you're getting an extra £30 or £40 off. Given Microsoft 365 brings loads of extras like Word, Excel, Powerpoint and more, you may have ended up buying it anyway if you're planning to use your tablet for work or productivity. So this Currys Black Friday deal just saves you extra cash.

Currys Black Friday tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: £349 £299 with half-price Office 365 (save up to £90)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a good, mid-range tablet that comes with a stylus. Sitting above Samsung's cheaper Tab A models but below its premium Tab S slates, this tablet has a good screen and enough processing power, so it'd be great for students or casual tablet users.



View Deal

To get this deal with half-price Office 365, you'll first need to add the tablet to your basket. The offer is only valid on the 64GB model, in either black or blue. The website lists the slate for both £299 and £349 - ignore the latter, and we're not sure why Currys is listing it twice. Go for the cheaper model, it's the same.

Next, add the Office 365 bundle you want - the offer applies to Individual or Family. You can find the listing for Personal by clicking HERE and the listing for Family by clicking HERE. The key difference between the two options is that Family works for six people, Personal just for one.

Add anything else you're buying from the Currys Black Friday deals, and head on over to the checkout. There's an option to add in a code, if you have one. If you're adding Office 365 Personal put in 'OFFICESAVE30' and if it's Family instead put 'OFFICESAVE40'. This should apply the saving.

Buying this tablet also gives you 20% off Currys' Care & Repair scheme and four months free YouTube Premium, the former of which is automatically added at the check-out if you want it, and the latter of which can be enabled through YouTube when you get the slate.

Hopefully this should all work, and soon you'll get your brand-new tablet with loads of powerful software apps ready to go. Enjoy!

