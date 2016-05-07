Nvidia Ansel lets you snap masterful photos inside your video games

Nvidia wants you to tap into your inner Ansel Adams with its newest toy, the world's first in-game 3D camera.

Called - what else - Ansel, Nvidia's camera mode lets you snap shots inside your games like never before. Resolution can be pushed to 1,000x higher than 4K (or the resolution of 1,000 iPhone 6es, as CEO Jen-Hsun Huang noted), creating an ultra crisp picture to enjoy yourself or share with friends.

Filters can be applied for more flamboyant shots, and you can even deploy your Photoshop skills to edit images.

But perhaps the most impressive feature is the ability to take 360-degree shots that can then be viewed from all angles in a VR display. The images can also transfer to a phone, so you can either bask in it a Google Cardboard or Samsung Gear VR, or simply explore it on your handset, no headset required.

There's no word yet on exactly when Ansel will be available, but it will come "soon" to seven games - including The Division, The Witcher 3, and No Man's Sky - with more to follow.