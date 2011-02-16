T3 iPad app gets Apple app subscription

T3 magazine, made by the same publishers as TechRadar, has announced that it is among the first in the world to offer a subscription service for its

T3

magazine iPad edition.

T3 magazine has enjoyed great success with its iPad edition, with the digital mag consistently listed as the highest grossing lifestyle app in the UK.

Perfect timing

T3 is no stranger to embracing new technologies. It was the first UK magazine to be available on the iPad, and it immediately became one of the best-selling UK magazines on Zinio.

In October 2010 it was the first UK magazine to launch a monthly, paid-for, fully enhanced iPad edition on the Woodwing platform.

Nial Ferguson, Group Publishing Director of Future's Technology portfolio said about the service: The arrival of subscriptions to the T3 iPad edition comes at the perfect time, as we have just published our 5th monthly edition.

"We are now able to offer a selection of value offerings from a free trial and single issue purchase, through to 90, 180 and 360 day subscriptions."

To try out the T3 iPad edition, head over to iTunes now.

Via T3