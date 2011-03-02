iMovie and GarageBand for iPad announced

Apple has announced that there will be new editions of iMovie and GarageBand for the iPad and iPad 2.

Both apps were shown off at the iPad 2 event in San Francisco, where Steve Jobs noted that these apps, alongside others Apple is creating, "set the bar high for developers".

The new iMovie for iPad app includes precision editing tools, multi-track audio recording, new themes, AirPlay to Apple TV, and the ability share your videos in HD.

There's over 50 sound effects available on the new iMovie, as well as new sharing options to YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and more video-upload sites.

It will be available from 11 March for the princely sum of $4.99 (likely around £4.39).

Instru-mental

GarageBand also gets an iPad makeover, with touch instruments, guitar amps and effects, 8 track recording and mixing, 250+ loops, the ability to email an AAC file of your songs and it is also compatible with the Mac version.

The touch instruments (like some other apps you can get) turn the iPad into a musical instrument, which is pretty neat, and you can also play with the tone of the music by touching heavier or lighter on the screen.

"This is no toy," explained Steve Jobs about GarageBand for the iPad, and who are we to argue?

Again, this app will be out alongside the iOS 4.3 UK release date, which is 11 March.