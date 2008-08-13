iFire at Apple's Cupertino campus

A fire broke out at the Apple Campus in Cupertino last night

The fire raged from about 10pm to 12.30am pacific time in an R&D building at Apple's Valley Green Six building on the extensive Cupertino campus. Over 60 firefighters arrived at the scene.

Santa Clara deputy chief, Hal Rooney, said that the fire could have started in an air conditioning unit on the second floor.

Quick, get a picture!

We await official comment from Apple. Nobody is dead and there are no reported injuries, which is the main thing.

The Mercury News reported that, "Some Apple employees stopped by to look at the scene and snap pictures on their I-phones (sic)."

The mooks!