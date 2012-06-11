Apple quietly launches new Mac Pro

When the Apple Store returned following WWDC it was shipping new Mac Pro desktop PCs

The new Apple product announcements didn't end with the WWDC keynote. The company has also rolled out a new Mac Pro desktop computer.

And you can see why Apple chose note to dedicate precious minutes during the lengthy, which included new MacBook Air models, MacBook Pro models and a Retina Display next generation MacBook Pro.

The new desktop titans remain mightily impressive, but it's only a minor spec bump. The basic model now features a 3.2GHz quad-core Xoen processor, 6GB RAM and a 1TB hard-drive.

Further up the scale, the processor is upped to a pair of 2.4GHz six-core processors, which comes with a whopping 12GB RAM and the same 1TB hard-drive.

If you want to go for the Mac Pro Server edition, you'll get s 3.2GHz quad-core Xeon chip with 8GB RAM and two 1TB hard-drives.

Slight spec bump

So what we really have is a speed increase and very little else.

The new Mac Pro family will set you back £2,049, £3,099 and £2,449 respectively and they're available to buy now.

Via: Enadget