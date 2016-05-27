Nvidia's GTX 1080 has arrived – here's where to get it

So you want to get your grubby mitts on the GeForce GTX 1080? Well now you can, as Nvidia's new flagship card is now on sale.

The Pascal-powered graphics card (built on a 16nm FinFET process) is now out online with the Founder's Edition retailing at £619 (around $905, or AU$1,260) and Partner Editions from £529 (around $775, or AU$1,070).

You can bag the EVGA GTX 1080 8GB Founder's Edition over at Scan.co.uk and the Inno3D GTX 1080 Founder's Edition 8GB from Overclockers.co.uk, with the cards priced at £619 and £620 respectively (the extra quid probably isn't going to break the bank).

Asus has also announced its ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 – with a triple wing-blade 0dB fan and an OC edition that can be overclocked up to 1936MHz – will go on sale over in the US come June 4 (and hopefully in the UK, too). Over in the States, it will be priced at $620, and at $640 for the OC version, and presumably at the same level as the above cards in this country.

As we noted in our review, the GTX 1080 is a very impressive and powerful video card which can cope nicely with 4K gaming off its own back, but the price of the Founder's Edition takes some stomaching.

Affordable sibling

Those of you looking for a more affordable solution will be pleased to hear that you won't have to wait much longer for the GeForce GTX 1070, will be launched on June 10, just a couple of weeks away. The Founder's Edition of the 1070 will be pitched at £399 (around $585, or AU$810) as expected.

The GTX 1070 is a mean performer itself, and as we saw yesterday, a leaked benchmark points to the fact that this card outdoes the old Titan X, while managing to remain relatively affordable in comparison.