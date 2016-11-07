Update: The big day has arrived and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is now available both in stores and online. Supermarkets appear to be competing to keep those in-store prices as low as possible.

Forget the 5th, this year you want to remember, remember the 4th of November because that’s the official release date of the new Call of Duty game. But where's the cheapest place to buy Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare?

Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the latest Call of Duty is available in a Standard edition or the slightly more expensive Legacy edition. Really, the only difference between the two versions is that purchasing Legacy also gets you the remaster of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which isn’t available anywhere else just yet.

Of course, since it’s not November 4 just yet you can’t buy Infinite Warfare in stores, but you can pre-order it online for home delivery and store pickup when the big day arrives (not long now!) To help you make the best decision, we’ve gathered up the best pre-order deals around and placed them here for your perusal.

Standard Edition PS4 and Xbox One

Unfortunately, the £5 discount being offered by Smyths Toys has come to an end which takes it out of the lead when it comes to the cheapest price.

Now, supermarkets Tesco, Sainsburys, and Morissons have taken the lead where the game is selling for £42 in-store and online.

Unfortunately Amazon UK doesn't appear to be selling console versions of the Standard Edition itself, though it is being sold through third-parties on the site.

Standard Edition PC

The PC version of the game is available in both digital download and DVD formats, with the cheapest place to find the DVD format being at Tesco. There it costs only £34.19. An odd price point but the cheapest nonetheless. For digital downloads look no further than CD Keys where it's only £28.99.

Legacy Edition PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Now that Smyths Toys isn't doing its £5 pre-order offer any longer, Tesco and Amazon have become the cheapest retailers for the Legacy Edition of the game on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Legacy Edition PC

The cheapest place you’ll find the PC DVD version of the Legacy Edition is Amazon but as far as downloads go, you’ll want to turn to CD Keys.

Bundles

As far as bundles are concerned there aren’t all that many jaw dropping deals including Infinite Warfare at the moment. But that could very quickly change.

The best we’ve spied at the moment are a 500GB PlayStation 4 including the game for £249.99 from Game and a 1TB version of the PlayStation with the Legacy Edition of the game for £284.99 from Tesco.