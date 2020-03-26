Cheap laptop deals: Currys slash HP Pavilion price and offer plenty of added extras

These cheap laptop deals are offering some fantastic specifications for low prices at Currys this week. Take 10% off any HP Pavilion laptop running a Ryzen processor and you'll also receive £20 off a one year Microsoft Office 365 Home subscription, grab McAfee Livesafe Premium for a year at only £20, and pick up six months of Spotify Premium for free if you're a new subscriber.

That's a serious swag bag of cheap laptop goodness, and you'll find savings all the way up the price range this week, with plenty of stock available for delivery. You can grab free delivery on all of these laptops, with speedy turnaround times if you're in a pinch as well.

The HP Pavilion laptop is well-loved for its versatile yet cheap laptop specifications, offering powerful configurations for far less than you'll find with other models. Every specification listed below comes with a gorgeous Full HD, micro-edge touchscreen, Windows 10, and 9.5 hours of battery life. That's perfect for flexible working with some serious power behind it.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest laptop deals in stock in your area listed below.

HP Pavilion | AMD Ryzen 3, 256GB SSD, 4GB RAM | £449 £399 at Currys

This 15.6-inch HP Pavilion laptop comes with a fantastic amount of SSD storage for your cash, as well as 4GB RAM to keep multi-tasking breezy as well. This laptop is designed to offer more than just basic web browsing and streaming, and you'll find it perfectly zippy when multi-tasking between a few lighter programs.

HP Pavilion | AMD Ryzen 5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM | £599 £539 at Currys

You're boosing your processing power up to a Ryzen 5 brain here, with 8GB of RAM at your disposal to keep up with it. That means you'll be flying through a few more high-performance programs on here, with more room for multi-tasking through power-intensive computing as well.

HP Pavilion | AMD Ryzen 7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM | £799 £719 at Currys

You're stepping things up yet again with this Ryzen 7 model, offering powerful processing and an incredible 16GB RAM for just over £700 this week. This laptop is ready for pretty much anything you could throw at it, and offers a fantastic versatility on top of such power as well.

