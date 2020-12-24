Carphone Warehouse has slashed prices for Huawei phone deals this Christmas

You've put in the time and got a crate's worth of gifts for your loved ones this Christmas, and now it's time to treat yourself. If you've been thinking of investing in a new phone, Carphone Warehouse has some big discounts on top Huawei handsets.

This includes some major deals on both older, cheaper handsets and Huawei's latest P40 range. However, it is important to note that going for the newer handsets does come with a bit of a catch.

Huawei's P40 range is held back by the ongoing ban between Huawei and Android. This means you won't be able to use the Google Play Store, Google Maps, YouTube and a host of other apps.

Go for older handsets (anything from the P30 range or older) and you'll be getting a the full Android experience. Whether it's the P30 or P40 devices which interest you more, you can see all of these discounted Huawei phone deals below.

Huawei phone deals: Carphone's collection of discounts

Huawei P30 Lite: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £24.99pm + £75 cashback

Considering the super low costs on offer here, this completely unlimited data, texts and calls package is really impressive. You pay nothing upfront and just £24.99 a month for an iD Mobile contract. On top of that, there's £75 in cashback to be had, bringing your price down to an effective £21.86 a month. And because this is from the P30 range, you're still holding on to the Google apps and features.View Deal

Huawei P40 Lite: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £20.99pm +£50 cashback

The Huawei P40 Lite is the cheapest of Huawei's latest collection of handsets. Like the deal above, you're getting an unlimited data, calls and texts contract. And despite the fact that this is the newer option, it costs even less at just £20.99 a month! For a little bit of context, an unlimited data SIM from iD costs £18 a month - meaning you're paying just £2.99 a month for the phone...and that's before you even consider the £50 cashback you're getting.

Huawei P30 Pro: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone| FREE upfront | 6GB 54GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

This Huawei P30 Pro deal is the best of Carphone's Huawei deals for anyone who doesn't want to be on the iD Mobile network. With this deal, you're paying £34 a month and nothing upfront for 54GB of data on Vodafone. And because this is one of Huawei's older handsets, all of the Google apps are still there.

Who is Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse is easily one of the best-known retailers in the UK and although it no longer has its high street stores, it has committed to its online services.

Looking past the cheap prices the brand is offering above, there are a number of factors that help Carphone stand out. It offers up to £400 when you trade in for new phones, free next day delivery and more. And if you're unsure how to change your new number of set up your new device, Carphone will help you out there too.