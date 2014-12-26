Tesla Roadster is being upgraded to extend its range to 400 miles

The Tesla Roadster still has plenty of life in it

Tesla's new Model D may be the hottest electric car around, but the company revealed today that you shouldn't discount its older Roadster just yet.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Christmas that the Tesla Roadster will be upgraded to "enable non-stop travel from LA to SF - almost 400 mile range," promising more details today.

Those details, delivered in a Tesla blog post, explain exactly what the Roadster 3.0 upgrade will entail: a new battery cell with 31% more energy, a retrofit aerodynamics kit with a 14% improvement to the vehicle's drag coefficient, and improvements to its tires, wheel bearings and residual brake drag that add up to 20% better rolling resistance.

These changes cumulatively will achieve a 40-50% improvement to range compared with the original Roadster, the post says, and further upgrades will arrive "in the many years to come." That said, it's unclear how and when the 3.0 upgrade will arrive to existing Tesla Roadsters, or how much it will cost.

Tesla will demonstrate the improvements with a non-stop drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles in early 2015, the company promised.

Via Jalopnik