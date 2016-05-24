Tesla Autopilot has essentially driven to Mercury and back

Tesla first rolled out Autopilot with its 7.0 over-the-air software update in October 2015. Drivers of the Model S and X have logged over 100 million miles with Autopilot since then, far outpacing the 1.5 million miles driven by Google's autonomous vehicles.

Around 70,000 Tesla vehicles are on the road with Autopilot, achieving millions of miles per day using the semi-autonomous system.

Tesla's Autopilot can change lanes, autonomously cruise through traffic, park itself and even automatically steer. While Google's vehicles are fully autonomous, Tesla's Autopilot feature requires human interaction.

"[Autopilot] should be used with a driver fully engaged, fully in the loop, using their cognitive abilities as they normally would," said Sterling Anderson, Tesla's director of the AutoPilot program.

Tesla Autopilot isn't a fully autonomous system by the standards of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). As a 'Level 2' autonomous vehicle, a driver must be present when the Tesla Autopilot system is engaged. Fully-autonomous vehicles, such as Google's self-driving car, are Level 4 vehicles.

Of course, no matter the warnings and safety systems, some owners still manage to smash their cars while Autopilot is engaged. Luckily, that's a small percentage of the many owners, making Autopilot a safe program when used properly.

Source: The Verge