Canon's best beginner DSLR drops to best ever price with massive Prime Day deal

If you're looking for a beginner-friendly DSLR to spark your new photography hobby, Amazon's Prime Day deals have just served up a cracker – the Canon EOS 250D and it kits lens are now available at their lowest ever price.

Thanks to price slash, you can now pick up the Canon EOS 250D with the EF-S 18-55mm kit lens for only £358.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The Canon EOS 250D remains its best beginner DSLR, with the slightly disappointing Canon EOS 850D recently arriving for a much higher price tag, and the 250D offering superior specs to the more budget Canon EOS 2000D.

Unlike the latter, the 250D shoots 4K/25p video, has a handy vari-angle screen and boasts a better battery life. While the EOS 2000D remains a good option for those on a tight budget, this deal means the 24MP EOS 250D offers superb value.

Canon EOS 250D with EF-S 18-55mm kit lens: £599 £358.99 at Amazon

Looking for a great, beginner-friendly DSLR? You won't find better value than this deal, which lands you the small, light EOS 250D and its EF-S 18-55mm for a new record low price. This 24.1MP APS-C DSLR combines superb handling, an excellent battery life, Canon's class-leading Dual Pixel CMOS AF and some intuitive touch controls, making it a great learner camera.View Deal

DSLRs still have advantages over mirrorless cameras, including battery life and handling, and the Canon EOS 250D certainly offers both of those. It'll shoot 1,070 shots between charges (around double what you get on most mirrorless rivals), while its body strikes the ideal balance between portability and comfort in the hand.

In our tests, image quality was also very impressive for an entry-level camera, and the EOS 250D is also compatible with Canon's huge range of EF-S lenses, which means it's a cameras that can grow with your skills.

