Canon EOS 2000D is the best DSLR for beginners with this Prime Day price cut

The Canon EOS 2000D is one of the best beginner DSLRs you can buy and it's an even bigger bargain for learner photographers today, thanks to a 31% price slash in Amazon's Prime Day deals.

With that massive discount, you can pick up the EOS 2000D with its EF-S 18-55mm kit lens for only £319.99. That's the kind of price you'd expect to pay for a compact camera, rather than a full-blown DSLR. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The Canon EOS 2000D is one of the camera giant's more entry-level offerings, but it still packs an impressive 24.1MP APS-C sensor, which we found to produce very good dynamic range with some solid noise handling.

Thanks to some logically laid out controls, the 2000D is also very easy for novices to pick up and use, and packs a decent 500-shot battery life, too.

Canon EOS 2000D with EF-S 18-55mm kit lens: £469.99 £319.99 at Amazon

An incredible price for this beginner-friendly DSLR, the Canon EOS 2000D is a great buy for anyone who's looking to step up from smartphone snapping. The 2000D combines a tried-and-tested 24.1MP sensor with intuitive controls and an excellent battery life, and this bundle also includes the reliable EF-S 18-55mm kit lens. View Deal

Because the EOS 2000D is compatible with Canon's huge range of EF-S lenses, not to mention many excellent third party ones from the likes of Tamron, it's a camera that can keep growing with your skills.

Still, the EF-S 18-55mm kit lens that this deal includes is certainly a versatile one to kick off with, and the camera also has both Wi-Fi and NFC for getting your snaps onto your smartphone and social media. At this Prime day price, it offers excellent value for a DSLR with such a wide choice of lenses.

More DSLR deals

Looking for more DSLR deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.