Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung will throw in a £249 smartwatch

Samsung launched its new clamshell foldable device just one month ago and already it is throwing in some high-value freebies to entice you.

When you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung will currently include a Galaxy Watch 4 with your order for free. The smartwatch is normally worth £249 which, in the grand scheme of free gifts, is impressive.

It's highly unlikely that we will see the price of Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals fall anytime before Black Friday, making this the best promotion you're likely to find on the device before then.

You can nab this deal from a few retailers, including Samsung and Amazon, but the watch isn't automatically included – you'll have to claim the gift after you've bought the phone (see below).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: at Amazon | SIM-free | £949

Now looks like a great time to get Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3. While it is yet to come down in price, Samsung is currently offering a free Galaxy Watch 4 worth £249. That is a fantastic bundle for a smartphone that only came out last month. This free watch is available with a couple of retailers including directly from Samsung and Amazon.



How to claim your free Galaxy Watch 4:

As we said above, the Galaxy Watch 4 doesn't automatically come with your handset. Instead, you'll have to claim it after you've purchased the device. You can do so via this Samsung explainer page.

You simply buy a Galaxy Z Flip 3 and submit a claim within 60 days of your purchase. You can do this via the Samsung Members app or via the link above. Samsung will let you know within 5 working days to confirm if your claim has been validated.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Flip like?

Considering the Flip 3 saw its price fall under the £1000 mark, it's suddenly looking like a really good value foldable phone. Like the Fold 3, it's now fitted with a Snapdragon 888 processor and offers 120Hz refresh rates with its display.

Also like the Fold, the Galaxy Flip 3 didn't see any changes to its camera quality but it has added a collection of new modes, allowing you to get the most out of your photos.

One of the key upgrades with this device is in its strength, fitting a display that is 3x as strong as the Flip 2. And with a Full HD AMOLED performance stretching across a 6.7-inch display, the screen quality is, in typical Samsung fashion, looking impressive.