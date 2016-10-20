Bought a 'genuine' iPhone charger through Amazon? Double check it's not a fake, warns Apple

If you've bought a new charger for your Apple device from Amazon, you may want to double check that you've not been sold a fake.

According to a recent lawsuit filed by Apple, almost 90 percent of those sold through the site are counterfeit.

Apple is paying particular attention to a company called Mobile Star LLC, which it is taking to court for trademark infringement. It claims that the company has been badging up dodgy cables and selling them through the online retail giant as though they're genuine Cupertino wares.

Apple's engineers bought some listed as being "shipped and sold from Amazon.com" and, when examined, found them to be "poorly constructed, with inferior or missing components, flawed design, and inadequate electrical insulation."

In other words, the counterfeit cables are potentially dangerous.

Authentic Apple

Apple bought more than 100 power devices masquerading as the real deal to support that 90 percent fake figure claim.

"Consumers, relying on Amazon.com's reputation, have no reason to suspect the power products they purchased from Amazon.com are anything but genuine," reads an Apple statement.

"This is particularly true where, as here, the products are sold directly 'by Amazon.com' as genuine Apple products using Apple's own product marketing images."

As a result of Apple's investigation, Amazon is already said to have handed over the hooky stock that it bought from Mobile Star. But it'll be worth going back through your Amazon receipts to make sure you've not ended up with one of the potentially dangerous units.

Via Patently Apple