Black Friday TV deals: Panasonic LCD and OLED TVs are at fantastic prices right now

After a good Black Friday TV deal to upgrade your TV display? Panasonic may have what you're after, with a host of discounts across both cheap LCDs and premium OLEDs to consider ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

You'll find a 43-inch HX580 with 4K HDR for just £369 at Amazon in these Black Friday TV deals - that's a £130 saving on an HDR display perfect if you're after a cheaper upgrade to 4K.

That's just the bottom end of the range, too. Higher up, there's the excellent HX800 – which we awarded five stars in our review – now going for just £699 at Argos for a 58-inch size.

For an OLED TV, too, you can nab the entry-level Panasonic HZ980 for just £1,149 at a 55-inch size (£550 saving) or £1,699 at a 65-inch size (£300 saving).

Panasonic 43-inch HX580 4K TV: £499 £369 at Amazon

This 43-inch television from Panasonic ups the resolution to 4K, adding in HDR support while dropping the price with this £130 saving at Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic 58-inch HX800 4K TV: £749 £699 at Argos

Get a Panasonic HX800 LCD TV for just £699, after an additional £50 saving dropped the price even further. This five-star TV packs in HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and has excellent picture quality for the price.View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HZ980 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,149 at Currys

This entry-level 55-inch OLED TV from Panasonic is now very close to affordable, after a £550 price cut from its RRP. Motion smoothing has taken a hit to drop the price, and you won't get the swivel stand of the HZ1000, but expect the same picture and audio quality of a pricier Panasonic set.View Deal

Panasonic 65-inch HZ980 OLED TV: £1,999 £1,699 at Argos

More screen, you say? Step up a size to this 65-inch OLED TV, which is sporting a decent £300 discount at Argos right now. View Deal

Panasonic 55-inch HZ1000 OLED TV: £1,699 £1,499 at Argos

If having a swivel stand and higher-spec motion smoothing is that important to you, pick up this HZ1000 OLED TV model over the HZ980 instead.View Deal

Panasonic peddles a wide variety of capable TVs, whether you're looking for a mid-spec LCD or high-performing OLED. You'll also find support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ on the HX800 and any set priced above it, unlike the more partisan HDR support of some other TV brands.

The Panasonic HZ980 is of particular interest, though. While there are cheaper OLED TVs out there – the LG BX OLED just undercuts it at £1,099, while the Philips OLED754 goes even further at £989 – the HZ980 is notable for how little it sacrifices to lower its price. It has the same HCX Pro Intelligent processor as the HZ1000, and indeed the same 30W Dolby Atmos audio output, but removes the swivel stand (not a huge loss) and uses a more basic motion smoothing method.

If money is no object, of course, you can also hunt down the Panasonic HZ2000, which comes with a custom OLED panel and 140W of upward-firing audio.

