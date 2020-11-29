Get Samsung The Frame TV at its lowest ever price over Cyber Monday

Samsung's The Frame TV combines home cinema with an artistic design to create a TV that would make a stylish addition to any home – and thanks to these Cyber Monday TV deals, you can get The Frame at its lowest ever prices in the US and UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Samsung TV deals in your region.)

Framed by a bold and customizable bezel, these chic 2020 panels are currently discounted by hundreds of dollars in Amazon's late Black Friday deals, with the smaller 32-inch model slashed from $599.99 to $477.99, saving you over $120. Not only that, but you can add in a bezel in beige or white for free.

However, the best deal is on the 43-inch model, which has been cut from $999.99 to $797.99, saving you over $200; again, you can throw in a white or brown bezel for free.

Over in the UK, the compact 32-inch size is now just £399 at Very, after a £150 discount from its RRP. Bigger savings abound on larger sizes, with £300 off the 43-inch size at Currys, and £800 off the 75-inch at Currys again (the sizes in between don't have quite as good discounts, sadly).

Of course, if you don't want a picture frame for a TV, you might want to consider the Samsung Serif TV, a 49-inch QLED TV mounted like an artist's easel – with deals on this curious model available below.

Today's best Samsung designer TV deals (US)

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class The Frame TV: $599.99 $477.99 at Amazon

Save over $120 on this stylish Samsung TV, which comes with a free bezel in beige or white (usually about $100). With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

SAMSUNG 43-inch Class The Frame TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Get a whopping $200 off the 43-inch Frame TV model, which again, comes with a free bezel in white or brown – just be sure to select the correct color before you add it to your basket.View Deal

Samsung The Serif 4K QLED TV: $999 $799 at Best Buy

You can save $200 on this 43-inch QLED TV, which uses long supports to imitate an artist's easel and be free-standing on your floor, without need for a counter or wall-mounting bracket.View Deal

Today's best Samsung designer TV deals (UK)

Samsung The Frame 2020 32-inch HD TV: £549 £399 at Very

Save £150 at Very on the smallest iteration of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is an HD TV for those who think form should match the picture. Currently at its lowest ever price.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 43-inch 4K TV: £999 £699 at Currys

Save £300 at Amazon on the 43-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture.View Deal

Samsung The Frame 2020 75-inch 4K TV: £2,799 £1,999 at Currys

Save a whopping £800 on this massive 75-inch model of Samsung's The Frame TV. With Art Mode for displaying artworks and photography, customizable bezels, and a QLED display, this is a TV for those who think form should match the picture. Includes HDR10+ too.View Deal

Samsung The Serif 4K QLED TV: £999 £799 at Currys

You can save £200 on this 49-inch QLED TV, which uses long supports to imitate an artist's easel and be free-standing on your floor, without need for a counter or wall-mounting bracket.View Deal

More Samsung TV deals

Looking for more Samsung TV deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Cyber Monday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.