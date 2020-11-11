Black Friday SIM only deals have come early with bargains from O2, Virgin and more

Black Friday isn't set to officially kick off for another few weeks and yet a number of SIM providers have already stepped forward with a host of top-notch Black Friday SIM only deals.

And despite their early launches, these offers are the real deal, undercutting the market in price or going all in on data and added freebies. While not all networks have gone early, there are a few key names that stepped up in this first batch.

O2 has upped its data caps, dropped prices and is offering big Disney Plus subscriptions, Tesco and Smarty have slashed their prices to offer some cheap SIMs and iD Mobile has launched the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM.

Below we've compiled all of these early Black Friday SIM only deals for you to compare all in one place.

Black Friday phone deals will be the perfect time to get a new handset

O2 Black Friday SIM only deals:

O2 SIM | 12-month contract | 150GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month + 12 month Disney+ subscription

This O2 contract goes all in on your data cap, supplying you with an extremely impressive 150GB of data. That's the kind of cap reserved for people who do everything possible to power through data. Playing high intensity games, streaming in HD on the go and tethering over devices. On top of the data cap, that £20 a month cost also gets you Disney+ for a whole year!

O2 SIM | 12-month contract | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month + 6 month Disney+ subscription

While the O2 offer above is awesome...it's also more on the costly side of things. This O2 plan brings your costs right down to £12 a month while still getting you 10GB of data. On top of that, you still get that Disney Plus subscription, the length does drop down to six months though.

Smarty Black Friday SIM only deals:

Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

Smarty recently slashed the costs of this package, meaning you now have to pay just £12 a month for 50GB of data. That's an excellent price for that much data and one that isn't rivalled by many. With 50GB of data you'll be able to stream, game and use your phone on the internet all the way through the month with no concerns.

Smarty SIM | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £18 per month

Smarty recently brought the cost of its unlimited data SIM down, now costing just £18 a month. While it isn't as cheap as what iD Mobile is offering below, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time making it the better choice for some.

iD Mobile Black Friday SIM only deals:

iD Mobile SIM | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Undercutting Three, iD Mobile currently has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM at just £16 a month. That puts it £2 a month below the two nearest competitors and is cheaper than a lot of smaller data plans! In other words, this is quite easily the best-value big-data SIM we've seen for quite a while.

iD Mobile SIM | 1-month contract | 12GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

On the completely opposite end of the spectrum, iD Mobile has one of the best cheap SIM plans around. For £8 a month you're getting 12GB of data which is plenty for some light streaming and a month of music, social media and internet usage.

Tesco Mobile Black Friday SIM only deals:

Tesco SIM | 18 month contract | 20GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £12.50 per month

While Tesco has launched a couple of Black Friday SIM plans, this one is our favourite. It offers 20GB of data while only charging you £12.50 each month. That makes this one of the best cheap SIM plans around, with only a few other plans competing. With 20GB of data you'll be able to stream, game, use social media and browse the internet without getting near to your data cap.View Deal

Tesco SIM | 18 month contract | 12GB data | 5000 minutes and texts | £10 per month

Tesco has brought the competition to the cheaper SIMs, offering 12GB of data for just £10 a month. While this isn't quite as cheap as iD Mobile's offer above, it is still easily one of the best cheap SIMs on the market right now.

Virgin Mobile Black Friday SIM only deals:

Virgin SIM | 12 month contract | 3GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £6 per month

This is Virgin's cheapest SIM and an excellent choice for a large number of people. Considering Virgin uses the EE network, this is an excellent price for those wanting to use the UK's fastest 4G network. With 3GB of data for £6 a month, this is excellent.

