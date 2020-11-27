Black Friday Samsung phone deals: the five best on Galaxy S20, Note and more

If your phone contract is coming to an end then you're in luck - it's Black Friday, the best time in the year to get a phone! And if your preferred handset comes from the Samsung stable, the luck continues as the brand has seen some stellar discounts this year.
Whether it's the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and larger, more powerful Galaxy S20 Plus deals; a more affordable S10 from last year; or a pared down S20 FE, Black Friday phone deals have been gracious to the world of Samsung.
While there is a lot to choose from, our top pick goes to a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20, offering it for its lowest ever price. But considering the stock is rapidly running out, it's one you'll have to hurry to get.
Below we've listed our top picks for Black Friday Samsung phone deals so you can find the one that best fits what you're looking for.
1. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S20
Samsung Galaxy S20: at Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £125 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30 a month
Yes, it is quite a lot to pay upfront, but really, it feels worth it for such a cheap price. After you pay £125 (with the code 10OFF), you're left paying just £30 a month. That makes this deal somehow cheaper than buying the device SIM-free at full price and, with the 60GB of data on offer, a deal that's going to be a big challenge to beat this Black Friday. However, stock is extremely low, if it does run out, this deal is a great alternative.
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S20:
£899 £610 at Very
Save £289 - Or go SIM-free as Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying. You could always get it cheap and team it up with one of the best Black Friday SIM only deals.
View Deal
2. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S20 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.
View Deal
3. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 45GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm
£30 a month and nothing to pay at the start - what a bargain! And you'll be on one of the UK's top networks, too. 45GB is an enormous amount of data each month - and an extra £4 a month will bag you the 5G model, if you'd rather get that.
View Deal
4. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | £49.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes & texts | £23 a month
Mobile Phones Direct came out of nowhere with this excellent offer. You pay just £49.99 upfront and £23 a month while getting a phone that was, not that long ago, one of the best Samsung had. At that price, you're getting 30GB of data on the O2 network which should be plenty for most.View Deal
5. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm
As part of Mobile Phones Direct Black Friday sale, this Note 20 deal is excellent value. It doesn't charge you anything upfront while securing you 100GB of data. On a monthly basis you're paying just £41 a month. That overall makes it the best Samsung Note 20 deal on the market.View Deal
