Black Friday Samsung phone deals: the five best on Galaxy S20, Note and more

If your phone contract is coming to an end then you're in luck - it's Black Friday, the best time in the year to get a phone! And if your preferred handset comes from the Samsung stable, the luck continues as the brand has seen some stellar discounts this year.

Whether it's the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals and larger, more powerful Galaxy S20 Plus deals; a more affordable S10 from last year; or a pared down S20 FE, Black Friday phone deals have been gracious to the world of Samsung.

While there is a lot to choose from, our top pick goes to a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20, offering it for its lowest ever price. But considering the stock is rapidly running out, it's one you'll have to hurry to get.

Below we've listed our top picks for Black Friday Samsung phone deals so you can find the one that best fits what you're looking for.

1. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S20

Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £610 at Very

Save £289 - Or go SIM-free as Samsung's best phone of the year is available for a sizeable £289 off, making a way more tempting buy than it was before. This phone has a beautiful 6.2-inch 120Hz display, three powerful cameras, loads of processing power and 5G compatibility, making it a strong all-rounder that you should consider buying. You could always get it cheap and team it up with one of the best Black Friday SIM only deals.

2. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | FREE upfront | 250GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has seen a number of price cuts since it was released and this is now one of the best prices available on the device. It costs nothing upfront and just £41 a month. At that price you're getting 250GB of data which is an excellent price for this high-end device, especially considering it is on the O2 network.

3. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S20 FE

4. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: S10

5. Black Friday Samsung phone deals: Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £41pm

As part of Mobile Phones Direct Black Friday sale, this Note 20 deal is excellent value. It doesn't charge you anything upfront while securing you 100GB of data. On a monthly basis you're paying just £41 a month. That overall makes it the best Samsung Note 20 deal on the market.