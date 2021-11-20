Black Friday deals make super-cheap Amazon Fire tablets... even cheaper

Another year, another Black Friday grinds into life - and, as ever, Amazon's Fire tablets have been discounted down to far cheaper than normal.

Are they great, iPad-rivalling tablets? No, but they're inexpensive, and for some that's enough.

We're currently seeing discounts on the 7-, 8- and 10-inch versions of the device, including the Plus variants of the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10, and the Kids' and Kids Pro versions of all three slates.

(In case you haven't been tracking the minute details of Amazon's tablet launches: Plus versions come with wireless powering, while Kids versions are for 3-7 year olds and Kids Pro are for 6-12 year olds, both with more robust frames and dedicated, age-appropriate software).

Some of these Black Friday deals have cut half the price of the slate off - although given how cheap they normally are, the actual dollar-or-pound savings aren't astronomical.

So if you've got your heart set on a new Fire Tablet, now could be the time to do it. They're not the cheapest they've ever been - we saw slightly higher savings last November, so we'd expect further Amazon Black Friday savings before the Black Friday period is out.

We've ordered each section by size (and by UK and US), with standard, then Plus, then Kids, then Kids Pro for each model listed. Scroll down or control-F to find the tablet you want.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best US Amazon Fire tab Black Friday deals

$49.99 Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $15)

This is Amazon's smallest tablet - and also the one that hasn't seen an update in two years If you really don't need a big high-res screen it's a fair option, especially with this reduction.



$99.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This tablet is for kids aged 3 to 7, with a big squishy shell to protect it from accidental (or tantrum-related) drops and knocks, and software populated with apps for kids in that age bracket.

$99.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This tablet for kids aged 6 and up has a big shell, though one not as big as on the standard Kids tablet, and software designed for children who are that age too.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This is Amazon's mid-sized tablet, and half off makes it a tempting buy. You can get the same amount off the 64GB, or ad-free, versions of the slate, though they cost a bit more.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $109.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $109.99 $54.99 at Amazon (save $55)

You can turn this specced-up spin on the Fire HD 8 into a home hub, thanks to its wireless charging and home hub functions. You can get $55 off the 32GB or 64GB storage versions of the device.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: $139.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $70)

This mid-size Kids tablet is designed for children aged between 3 and 7, with a design and software that makes it useful as a hardy and handy entertainment or educational tool.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $139.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Children aged 6 to 12 are the target audience for this tablet, with software and hardware designed for people of that age, and this is the middle-size entry in Amazon's Kids Pro line.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $75)

This is Amazon's newest tablet (not counting its contemporaries) and also its biggest, with a 10-inch display. Half off is a good saving on such a new slate.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon (save $75)

The percentage reduction on this deal is one of the lowest for Fire tabs, because it's one of the only ones not half off, but this is still a lot of money off the top-spec Amazon Fire device.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: $199.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $80)

This chunky slate designed for kids aged 3 to 7 is 40% off in the sales, and there are similar savings if you pair it with a headset or a screen protector and carry bag.

Today's best UK Amazon Fire tab Black Friday deals

£49.99 Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon (save £20)

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is by no means the most powerful device out there, being heavily overshadowed by both iPads and Samsung Tabs. However, if you're on a tight budget, the value is hard to beat. With Amazon's discount, you can get the Fire 7 for only £29.99. You can access the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Spotify, use major social media apps, the internet and generally, most things you can do on pricier tablets.

£99.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: £99.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £50)

While the Pro tablet from Amazon is for teenagers, this one focuses more on younger kids around 3-7 years old. With the discount, you'll save £50, only paying £49.99. The tablet includes thousands of books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and more for your kids to use and, the device comes in three separate colours.

£99.99 Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: £99.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £50)

This is a great discount if you're looking for a tablet for your kids on a budget. Amazon has knocked £50 off the price of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet. While this is by no means the most powerful tablet out there, it is perfect for younger children watching shows and using education-related apps.

Amazon Fire HD 8: £90 Amazon Fire HD 8: £90 £40 at Amazon (save £50)

This tablet has a few different configurations depending on the storage space and ads, and each is £50 off - you can click through the options on the Amazon listing. This is Amazon's mid-size tablet running its own software.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: £120 Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: £120 £70 at Amazon (save £50)

This improved version of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet comes with wireless charging, so you can plug it into a dock to turn it into a home hub. Both 32GB and 64GB versions are £50 off.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: £140 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: £140 £70 at Amazon (save £70)

This version of Amazon's 8-inch tablet is designed for young kids between 3 and 7, with a big protective case and software that ensures they're not seeing anything they shouldn't.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: £140 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: £140 £70 at Amazon (save £70)

This 8-inch tablet is designed for older kids, with a protective case to protect it from drops, and software designed for children aged between 6 and 12. And if it breaks in two years, Amazon will replace it for free.

Amazon Fire HD 10: £150 Amazon Fire HD 10: £150 £80 at Amazon (save £70)

This is Amazon's newest tablet, with a fair amount of RAM and an improved battery life. It comes in a few different configurations for RAM and whether ads appear, and each is £70 off.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: £180 Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: £180 £110 at Amazon (save £70)

Amazon's best tablet so far comes with a big screen, wireless charging and 4GB RAM, and this discount reduces the asking price by almost 40%.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: £200 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids: £200 £110 at Amazon (save £90)

This big tablet is designed for kids aged 3 to 7, because of its protective case and the software it runs. There are a few different color options available and this deal takes 45% off the asking price.

More Amazon Fire tab deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Fire tab from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals