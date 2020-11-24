Black Friday air fryer deal trims the fat from Tefal cooker price at Currys

If you're looking for an electric cooker this Black Friday and don't fancy picking up an Instant Pot Black Friday deal, this reduced-price Tefal air fryer is an excellent alternative.

Anything to help make cooking less of a hassle is always a bonus, especially when the Tefal Easy Fry compact Air Fryer is placing an emphasis on being a healthy fryer, using less oil. Now is your chance to revolutionise your cooking with this generous helping of £30 off a nifty little cooker.

Check out the deal at Currys below:

Tefal Easy Fry Compact EY101827 air fryer: £79.99 , now £49.99 at Currys Save £30 - While it might be small, this air fryer is the perfect companion to help you prepare healthy fried meals using little or no oil. Depending on the recipe, you can help keep your oil intake down and your food healthier when frying thanks to this clever machine. Not only is it a healthier option for a fryer, but parts of it can also be dishwashed for even more ease of use.

There are similar cooking appliance deals on offer at the moment, like the Crock-Pot Express Pressure Cooker, 12-in-1 multi-cooker, which is £15 off at Amazon. If you're specifically looking for an Instant Pot, check out this page dedicated to just that

(Image credit: TEFAL)

The TEFAL air fryer is perfectly compact so it won't take up too much space in your kitchen, which we all know can quickly become cluttered and unmanageable.

Thanks to the "Air Pulse Technology" this 1300W fryer is able to circulate hot air inside the cooker extremely quickly, delivering wonderful results in no time at all. There's a basket inside the appliance which allows any excess oil to drain away to the bottom, so it's not just being clumped in with your food when you don't want or need it there.

It couldn't be simpler to use, either with six present programs and a nice digital touchscreen with easy-to-follow controls to truly take the laborious effort out of cooking, which we all know can become rather tiresome after a while.

If, however, pressure cookers and air fryers aren't your thing then you should check out our main page on all the best Black Friday deals. From technology to home appliances, there's sure to be something to suit you.