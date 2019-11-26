Samsung 4K TV prices plummet in outstanding Black Friday deals

Need a new 4K TV? This is one deal that just keeps on going - Currys has got a top deal on a great budget telly, and it's still live a week after launch. If you're in the mood for a sweet 4K TV deal on Black Friday - then this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals at Currys.

The deal is for the Samsung RU7020 4K LCD TV – dropping an outstanding £300 for the largest model, and bringing top savings for the smaller options.

We recently reviewed the 43-inch model, awarding it a coveted four out of five stars for its impressive colour and motion-handling, efficient scaling, and outstanding operating system, which gives you access to Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and all the other streaming platforms you could want.

Available in 43-, 50-, 65-, 70-, 75-inch sizes, the RU7020 range comes with HDR10+ compatibility and the same Tizen-based smart TV interface as Samsung’s flagship sets, despite the displays' wallet-friendly price.

These 4K TVs even work with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control your television with your voice alone using a compatible smart speaker.

While the remote control could be better, and the sound quality won't blow you away, these great Currys Black Friday deals mean that you'll have money left over to treat yourself to a new soundbar.

Today's best Samsung TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K TV: £379 £329 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £50 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Black Friday sales.

Samsung UE50RU7020 4K TV: £449 £379 at Currys

You can get an even bigger saving on the 50-inch model, which is currently discounted by £70 – and a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for under £400 is a great deal in our books.

Samsung UE65RU7020 4K TV: £749 £599 at Currys

The savings keep getting better – this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is currently £150 off the RRP in this brilliant Black Friday deal. With Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, it would almost be rude not to buy a soundbar with that money you've saved.

Samsung UE70RU7020 4K TV: £849 £749 at Currys

Looking for something that will really impress your guests? The 70-inch RU7020 from Samsung brings 4K to the big(ish) screen – and with a £100 discount.

Samsung UE75RU7020 4K TV: £1,299 £999 at Currys

This is the best deal of the lot – you can save a whopping £300 on the fantastic 75-inch RU7020 4K TV, bringing the price down to under £1,000.