The best back to school sales in the UK: deals on laptops, iPads, headphones and more available now

The term may have just ended and the September start is still uncertain, but that's not stopping plenty of retailers offering up back to school sales right now. With big savings across laptops, tablets, software, stationery and more, you can grab everything you need to kick off the Autumn term in style for less right now.

We're rounding up all the best back to school sales right here, with top savings on a range of electronics and supplies from retailers like Currys, Amazon, Argos, and Very. Whether you're off to University or looking for some more substantial tech to support home learning in the new term, student discounts and sales mean gathering supplies for September doesn't need to break the bank.

The latest sales are listed directly below, or you can check out the best laptop, tablet, headphones, printers, monitors, and software deals on sale right now further below.

All the best back to school sales

Back to school laptop deals

Asus C423NA 14-inch Chromebook | £249 £199 at Currys

If you're just looking for a cheap Chromebook for browser-based work and streaming, this Asus model comes with plenty of RAM to see you through light multi-tasking as well as a micro SD slot for expandable storage as well. There's a good 14-inch display here as well - larger than other Chromebooks at this price point.

View Deal

HP 14-inch laptop | £379 £299 at Currys

If you're shopping for something with a bit more onboard storage, however, there's a 128GB SSD inside this HP laptop deal, with a Ryzen 3 processor and 4GB RAM to keep things moving as well.

View Deal

Asus M409DA 14-inch laptop | £399.99 £349.99 at Very

Looking for a mid-range laptop to see you through school or Uni work but don't need anything too flashy? For £350 you'll find a good 256GB of SSD storage space, 4GB RAM for lighter multi-tasking and a Ryzen 3 processor at Very.

View Deal

Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop | £549.99 £499.99 at Amazon

If you need more storage, this 512GB SSD will make sure you can keep everything on one machine. Not only that, but there's 8GB RAM and a Ryzen 5 processor here as well to keep multi-tasking buttery smooth. If you still want that storage but you won't be doing anything too power-intensive, you'll find the 4GB RAM version available for £399.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £948.99 at Amazon

Looking for some Apple luxury? Well consider this 2020 MacBook Air at Amazon, available for under £950. You'll find this price available on the Gold, Space Grey and Silver colours.

View Deal

Back to school headphone deals

JBL Tune 500BTNC | £79.99 £59.99 at Amazon

These cheap headphones certainly won't break the bank, but they still offer a surprisingly high-quality audio quality and fairly powerful active noise cancellation as well. They easily compare to more expensive headphones of the last few years, and you can save an extra £20 at Amazon right now.

View Deal

AirPods 2019 | £159 £124 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct currently has the 2019 AirPods on sale for £124, however, you can also pick up the version with the wireless charging case for £149 and if you happen to have a Qi charging pad handy it's well worth the extra £20.

View Deal

AirPods Pro | £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Apple AirPods Pro just hit their lowest price yet at Laptops Direct - perfect if you're shopping the back to school sales for some new headphones. With easy pairing across Apple devices, active noise cancellation, and 24 hours of battery inside the wireless charging case, these are some excellent buds.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | £269 £199 at Very

If you're after some over-ear headphones, Very has cut the Beats Solo Pro price down to just £199. Excellent iPhone connectivity with active noise cancellation and a 22 hour battery life make these a great choice.

View Deal

Back to school tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB | £349 £299 at Currys

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is £50 off at Currys right now - perfect if you're looking for a cheap tablet to stream, game, read, take notes, or browse the web. This Samsung Galaxy tablet was only released in April 2020, so picking it up discounted makes this particular offer even more of a steal. You can also find this offer available at Amazon.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 - 128GB | £619 £559 at Very

More storage, a Super AMOLED display, AKG speakers and extra RAM make the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 the top dog here. You're getting far more tech under the hood but with the price increase to match. It's not so bad this week, however, as there's a £60 price cut at Very and Amazon.

View Deal

2020 iPad Pro | 3 year guarantee | From £769 at John Lewis

John Lewis is offering an extended three-year warranty on its range of iPad Pros right now - perfect if you want that extra peace of mind when shopping for a new tablet. Plus, with Apple Pencil, keyboard, and trackpad support the iPad Pro is perfect for school and Uni work.

View Deal

2018 11-inch iPad Pro - 256GB WiFi + Cellular | £1,055 £899 at Currys

If you don't want to rely on WiFi for e-learning and note-taking, you'll find this cellular iPad Pro model available for £899 at Currys right now. This is the previous generation, but you're getting a very similar level of power for a lot less cash here.

View Deal

Back to school printer deals

HP DeskJet 3762 wireless inkjet printer | £59.99 £49.99 at Currys

Currys have taken £10 off this HP DeskJet wireless printer. Capable of up to 7.5 prints per minute, this is a great simple printer with Apple AirPrint functionality and a two month free trial of the HP Instant Ink subscription service as well.

View Deal

HP Envy Photo 7830 wireless printer | £149 £128.50 at Amazon

The HP Envy printer is capable of printing up to 15 pages per minute, as well as copying, scanning, and faxing with an added focus on printing photographs. Plus there's a smartphone app for easy printing and four months of Instant Ink as well.

View Deal

Back to school monitor deals

AOC 21.5-inch Full HD monitor | £129.97 £72.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're shopping under £100, this AOC monitor offers an excellent 21.5-inch display with Full HD quality for just £72.97 in the back to school sales. You're saving £57 on this monitor and grabbing a great price as well.

View Deal

Asus 27-inch Full HD IPS monitor | £209 £169 at Currys

You're getting a nicer thin-bezel display as well as an IPS panel by spending a little more at Currys right now. You're still saving £40 overall on this Asus 27-inch monitor, bringing it well below £200.

View Deal

LG Ultragear 27-inch IPS Full HD gaming monitor | £299 £229 at Currys

If you plan on taking on some PC gaming when you're not working, this LG Ultragear display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with FreeSync support as well.

View Deal

Back to school software deals

Students get Office 365 Education for free at Microsoft

Students can get access to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Teams for free. All you need to do is enter a valid school or university email address to receive your free software.

View Deal