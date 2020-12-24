Beat the Boxing day sales with this incredible Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop deal

If you've been waiting for the post-Christmas sales to snatch up a fantastic gaming laptop deal then you might want to grab this Asus ROG Strix G15 before it flies off the shelves. At just £1,199.99, you're getting a lot of laptop for your money, and the £400 saving only makes the deal sweeter.



The next generation of mobile graphics cards (or GPUs) is expected to be announced in 2021, but that doesn't mean that the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 equipped in this laptop should be ignored. Capable of playing the latest AAA games and with built-in ray tracing compatibility, the ROG Strix G15 is a fearsome gaming machine that will hold its own for years to come.



The Asus ROG Strix GL15 is a beasty gaming laptop, especially with its RTX 2070 GPU and 10th-generation Intel i7 processor. The soft RGB underlighting and sleek aesthetics make this one of the best looking machines on the market right now, and it's available for a steal.View Deal

Every aspect of the Asus ROG Strix G15 has been polished to provide the very best gaming experience possible, from the lightning-fast 240Hz screen for smooth graphics, to the stylish RGB wrapped underlighting. You're also getting an incredible 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a powerful 10th Gen Intel-i7 CPU to handle just about any game or task you throw its way.



Got a big library? Not an issue, with 512GB SSD and two slots for additional storage, you'll never have to delete beloved games again to make room for the latest releases. This is a really fantastic gaming laptop in every respect, and with the Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) branding, you know you're getting a reliable product. We can't see this offer being available for long at this price though, so make sure you grab one for yourself before the deal expires.

