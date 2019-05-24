Bank Holiday Beats headphone deal: get the Beats X for a super cheap price

Things are heating up in deals town today, just in time for the Bank Holiday sales. We've just spotted these Beats X earphones at a massive discount - actually this is the lowest price yet in the UK. And not to leave our US-cousins hanging, we've found a massive discount Stateside too below in addition to lots of other deals in our Memorial Day sales roundup.

Beats headphones are massively popular, but let's face it, they're often seriously expensive. The upcoming in-ear Powerbeats Pro are going to be even more expensive than the Apple AirPod's price for crying out loud.

If you're after a discrete set of in-ear headphones with that bass-friendly sound that Beats specialise in then the Beats X could be a great fit for you - literally too as they come with four different tip-sizes in the box.

Beats X are wireless, so a great match for modern phones that ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack and the battery lasts up to eight hours. Better yet, if you're running late, a quick five-minute charge gives you enough juice for two hours of tunes.

The best Beats X headphone deals

Beats X | £109.99 £67 at Amazon

Available in black or satin silver. We've never seen the price drop this low for a new pair of Beats X wireless headphones and you might be waiting a while to see them drop this low again. Not to rush you, but this deal will expire at midnight tonight.

Want to learn more about these in-ear Beats headphones? Then check out our full Beats X review. If you fancy checking out the competition these are the best cheap headphone deals.