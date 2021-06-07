Audible Prime Day deals come early in the UK with 3-months for 99p and 2-for-1 sale

If you're an audiobook lover in the UK, there are two fantastic Audible Prime Day deals that you can use to fill your virtual library up at a bargain price.

Firstly, Amazon Prime members who aren't already existing Audible members can score three whole months of Audible Plus membership for just 99p right now. To be specific, Audible will charge you 99p for the first month then give you the rest for free for a total saving of £23 (Audible is normally £7.99 per month).

Valid until 22nd June 2021, and for Amazon Prime members only, this Audible Prime Day deal will get you all the usual features that you'd normally pay full price for - unlimited access to the Audible Plus library (thousands of titles), 1 free book token per month, and full discounted access to the Audible store.

Our second featured Audible Prime Day deal is an exclusive 2-for-1 sale at the Audible store for members only. You'll need to be logged into your Audible account to view the store page, but navigate on through and you'll see a whole selection of eligible titles that you can score at a discount. To redeem this promotion, all you'll need to do is add two eligible titles to your cart then go to checkout to get them both for one credit. Unfortunately, if you have multiple credits to spend you'll need to spend them individually with two books at a time.

Put together, these two excellent promotions mean that audiobook fans don't have to wait until the big day itself (June 21st) to score themselves fantastic Prime Day deals. If you did want to wait, however, read more about what to expect on Prime Day with our main Audible Prime Day deals page.

Audible Prime Day deals in the UK

New customers: 3-months of Audible for 99p

Save £23 - Amazon Prime members who haven't already signed up to Audible can take advantage of this limited-time Audible Prime Day deal and score themselves 3-months of one of the best audiobook streaming services for nearly no cost. With this Audible Premium Plus membership you'll get yourself one free book token per month, unlimited access to the Audible Plus library (thousands of titles), and discounts over at the Audible store page - including the promotion below.

Members: 2-for-1 sale at the Audible store

If you're already an Audible member, head on over to the store this week to see a full selection of audiobooks up for grabs in the latest 2-for-1 Audible sale. Note - you'll have to log in to your personal account and navigate to the Audible store to see the full selection of titles available. To redeem this promotion, simply add two eligible titles into your cart then checkout to get two titles for one credit.

Not an Amazon Prime member?

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Signing up to the Amazon Prime Day 30-day trial is easy and you'll get all the same benefits as fully paid up members - free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to tons of streaming services too. Note, you will need to enter your card details to sign up but you can cancel at any time during the trial. Note, after 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

To see what's available in other regions, or what else you can get for free with your Audible subscription, head on over to our Audible discounts page.