At £28 a month and free upfront, this is the best Samsung S21 deal of Black Friday

During previous Black Fridays, flagship Samsung smartphones have been a bloody battleground with retailers trying to undercut each other on price. This year has been slightly different, with no barnstorming deals coming out of the woodwork... until now.
Via the magic of cashback, Mobiles.co.uk has come through with a Samsung Galaxy S21 deal that removes the upfront cost and brings the monthly payments down to an effective £28 per month. That works out at a total of £672 over the two-year contract - £27 less than the handset's RRP!
On that tariff, you get unlimited calls and texts, a huge 200GB of monthly data allowance, and the benefit of the fantastic 4G and 5G coverage offered by the Vodafone network.
Somehow need even more data? Pay an extra £1 per month and crank it all the way up to unlimited.
As we say, the fantastic price relies on you claiming up to £264 cashback. But when the ultimate saving is this good, we reckon that's a small price to pay.
The best Samsung S21 deals of Black Friday 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | unlimited calls and texts | 200GB data | £28/pm with £168 cashback
This is undoubtedly the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deal we've seen since the phone was released at the start of the year. You don't have to pay a penny upfront, and then the £168 offsets the monthly bills, making them effectively £28 per month.
Samsung Galaxy S21 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | unlimited calls and texts | unlimited data | £29/pm with £264 cashback
Still a little worried that your penchant for downloading, streaming and social media scrolling will eat through that 200GB data limit? It doesn't cost much more to take things up all the way to unlimited.
How does the cashback work?
As we say, there is a bit of an effort required by you to bag this fantastic Samsung S21 deal. But we think it's worth it.
Five times over the course of the two-year contract, you have to claim back a fifth of the cashback total.
So, if you take the first deal above as an example, your monthly bills will actually be £35 per month. But every few months you have to head to the Mobiles.co.uk website, login and claim £33.60 of cashback. It really is very simple, and stands to save you some substantial cash overall.
If that puts you off, the retailer has some other eye-catching tariffs. The first costs £28 a month for 105GB of data, but with a £50 upfront spend. Or double the data, take away that upfront spend and pay monthly bills of a still-reasonable £32.
What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 like?
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the three handsets in Samsung's 2021 flagship series. It's a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.
Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor - a super-powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.
The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the Galaxy S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 45% off Echo, Kindle and more for Black Friday
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Asda: offers on Lego, Nintendo Switch and vacuums - plus in-store exclusives
- Argos: lowest-ever prices for the LG C1 OLED TV and stocking fillers from £6
- AO: OLED TVs from £799, up to £150 off Shark vacuums and appliance discounts
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: record low prices on OLED TVs, coffee machines and laptops
- Dell: save 35% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- eBay: get 20% off select clothing, electronics and homewares sellers
- Ebuyer: SSDs from £21.99, 44% off laptops and Razer gaming chairs for £279.99
- EE: get a free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: up to 50% off mattresses in the biggest-ever sale for Black Friday
- Go Outdoors: 20% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma at up to 50% off
- John Lewis: low prices on top electricals such as TVs, laptops and more with extended warranties
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nike: thousands of trainers, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies reduced by up to 40%
- Ninja: £70 off Ninja food processors and air fryers in the Black Friday sale
- Nintendo Switch: get a Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing New Horizons for £279
- Shark vacuums: up to £180 off cordless vacs in the Black Friday sale
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 50% on coats, jackets and cardigans
- Sky: Superfast broadband packages from £25, 50% off iPhone and Samsung plans
- Smyths Toys: early deals on Lego, Nerf and more
- Studio: up to 40% off electricals, Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs from only £159
- Very: great discounts on Apple products, including AirPods and MacBook Pro
- Wayfair: save on furniture, rugs, desks and lighting