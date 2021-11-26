At £28 a month and free upfront, this is the best Samsung S21 deal of Black Friday

During previous Black Fridays, flagship Samsung smartphones have been a bloody battleground with retailers trying to undercut each other on price. This year has been slightly different, with no barnstorming deals coming out of the woodwork... until now.

Via the magic of cashback, Mobiles.co.uk has come through with a Samsung Galaxy S21 deal that removes the upfront cost and brings the monthly payments down to an effective £28 per month. That works out at a total of £672 over the two-year contract - £27 less than the handset's RRP!

On that tariff, you get unlimited calls and texts, a huge 200GB of monthly data allowance, and the benefit of the fantastic 4G and 5G coverage offered by the Vodafone network.

Somehow need even more data? Pay an extra £1 per month and crank it all the way up to unlimited.

As we say, the fantastic price relies on you claiming up to £264 cashback. But when the ultimate saving is this good, we reckon that's a small price to pay.

The best Samsung S21 deals of Black Friday 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | unlimited calls and texts | 200GB data | £28/pm with £168 cashback

This is undoubtedly the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deal we've seen since the phone was released at the start of the year. You don't have to pay a penny upfront, and then the £168 offsets the monthly bills, making them effectively £28 per month.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | FREE upfront | unlimited calls and texts | unlimited data | £29/pm with £264 cashback

Still a little worried that your penchant for downloading, streaming and social media scrolling will eat through that 200GB data limit? It doesn't cost much more to take things up all the way to unlimited.

How does the cashback work?

As we say, there is a bit of an effort required by you to bag this fantastic Samsung S21 deal. But we think it's worth it.

Five times over the course of the two-year contract, you have to claim back a fifth of the cashback total.

So, if you take the first deal above as an example, your monthly bills will actually be £35 per month. But every few months you have to head to the Mobiles.co.uk website, login and claim £33.60 of cashback. It really is very simple, and stands to save you some substantial cash overall.

If that puts you off, the retailer has some other eye-catching tariffs. The first costs £28 a month for 105GB of data, but with a £50 upfront spend. Or double the data, take away that upfront spend and pay monthly bills of a still-reasonable £32.

What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 like?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the cheapest of the three handsets in Samsung's 2021 flagship series. It's a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor - a super-powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the Galaxy S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.

