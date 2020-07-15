Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Premier League match from anywhere

Wednesday evening's match at the Emirates sees the Gunners hosting the new champions in a game the North London side must win to maintain their hopes of European qualification. Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool and live stream the fixture online from anywhere today.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's aim of seeing his side beat Man City's Premier League points record of 100, his Liverpool side have been showing signs of taking their foot off the pedal since securing the title in June.

Arsenal vs Liverpool cheat sheet Wednesday's match is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The champs face an Arsenal side who will be under pressure to bounce back following a damaging defeat in the North London derby at the weekend. Despite Mikel Arteta’s men having noticeably improved in recent weeks, it was their defensive frailties that once again let them down on Sunday.

With Klopp undoubtedly looking for a response from his players, that shaky Gunners rear-guard is likely be placed under even greater strain this evening as the Reds chase the seven points they need from an available nine to claim City's record as their own.

Read on to find out how you can catch a Premier League live stream online and watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage just like you would at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in specific Arsenal vs Liverpool live streams being tied to specific regions.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet problem and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool in the UK

Wednesday evening's match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from the Emirates Stadium beginning at at 7.30pm BST ahead of the 8.15pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2019/20 season - plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and F1 live stream action if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

FREE Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Arsenal vs Liverpool is at 3.15pm ET or 12.15pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - which normally costs $30 a month but is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Arsenal vs Leicester today. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool for FREE in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Arsenal vs Liverpool, with kick-off set for 3.15pm / 12.15pm PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Arsenal vs Liverpool. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 5.15am AEST on the morning of Thursday, July 16.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch a Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream at 7.15am NZST on Thursday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to live stream the Premier League in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Arsenal vs Liverpool kicks off just after midnight at 12.45am IST (New Delhi time) in the early hours of Thursday morning. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: latest team news and H2H results

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this crucial clash. Eddie Nketiah serves the second of a three-match ban, while Mesut Ozil's continues his curious spell on the sidelines, with the German's absence blamed on "back soreness".

Liverpool look set to be without James Milner once again due a minor muscle injury, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return at right-back.

Jurgen Klopp's men won the reverse fixture at Anfield back in August, with a double from Mohammed Salah helping the home side to a 3-1 win.