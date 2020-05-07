Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch in stock at Currys, but move fast

This Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch is in stock at Currys, but with such stock shortages over the past couple of months, you'll need to move fast to bag yours. Nintendo Switch bundle deals have made themselves scarce over the last few weeks due to unprecedented demand swallowing any remaining consoles sitting on shelves. If you missed out on the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle at launch because of this rise in demand, there's a ray of hope out there however.

That's right, you can now order a special edition Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch for £329 right now, or with a 12 month Nintendo Online membership for £342.01 at Currys. That means if you can move fast enough you can guarantee yourself the gorgeous new design on the month's hottest console just in time for the long weekend.

That's fantastic news if you've been missing those Nintendo Switch deals, and this bundle even offers the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons title included with the console itself. Move fast, though, these units won't last long.

Shop all the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £329 at Currys

Grab the Animal Crossing special edition Nintendo Switch with a copy of the latest island adventure for £329 at Currys. Coming just in time for the bank holiday weekend, you'll have to move with lightning speed to grab this Nintendo Switch deal. It's worth noting that it's not specified whether this bundle comes with the Animal Crossing game included.

View Deal

Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch | 12 month membership bundle | £342.01 at Currys

Or, pick up this Nintendo Switch bundle, offering both the Animal Crossing Switch and 12 months of Nintendo's online play and SNES / NES subscription.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch out of stock? Check out these Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £229 at Currys

Grab an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for £229 at Currys this week. You can choose between the grey or yellow models here, but this particular offer has been dropping in and out of stock over the past few days. Grey Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals | From £219 at Currys

You'll find plenty of Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals, including games from Animal Crossing to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Witcher to Luigi's Mansion 3 on offer.

View Deal

We're keeping you informed of where to buy a Nintendo Switch with every shipment of new stock that comes in, but you can also keep an eye on the best Nintendo Switch deals for the latest updates as well.