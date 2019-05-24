Amazon's Bank Holiday sale gives Prime Day deals tough prices to beat in July

Amazon's really going for it today. We've been taking a look at a lot of Bank Holiday sales already this week and Amazon has some cracking deals today on a range of it's own devices.

We're not kidding with that headline though. £29.99 for an Amazon Echo Dot is as low as Amazon have ever discounted the small smart speaker down to as an individual purchase. And given Amazon Prime Day is all about the best chance to get the best deal on Amazon devices, we'd like to think Amazon still has something up its sleeve for the big day. £25 for a new Amazon Echo Dot anyone? We can but hope!

See the full Bank Holiday sale over at Amazon

Not that a potential better deal should put you off picking up an Echo Dot today as you might find that by the time the July sale event rolls into town you'd actually like to pick up another one for a different room of the house. Or maybe one of the other Alexa speakers.

As for the other Amazon device discounts today we're seeing some tempting offers on the likes of the Amazon Echo (the Dot's big brother), the excellent Fire TV streaming stick and the Fire HD 8-inch tablet.

Amazon Echo Dot | £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot goes from strength-to-strength with each iteration and this modern 3rd-gen version is the best yet with refined audio that's louder than ever. The built-in Alexa assistant is getting smarter all the time too and is great for requesting random information, playing music or controlling your smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

This popular streaming stick is the perfect fit for Amazon Prime instant video streaming. You can also watch Netflix, BBC iPlayer and many other video streaming services and we're loving the new voice-remote with Alexa inside too. The 4K version is only a tenner more today too.View Deal

Amazon Echo £89.99 £69.99 at Amazon

If playing music is going to be one of the main uses you're going to have for a smart speaker (voice requesting tunes from Spotify Premium without lifting a finger is so cool) then you may want to consider this version of the Echo family. It's got the same Alexa smarts as the Echo Dot, but the sound output is considerably louder and carries more bass.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 | £79.99 £54.99 at Amazon

If those pesky iPad Prices are the wrong side of ridiculous for you, then you might want to consider Amazon's Fire tablet range. The eight-inch version comes with a HD screen and you can get the 16GB model for £54.99. Just a few hundred quid cheaper than a second-hand iPad.View Deal

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Why not give it a free 30-day trial and then you can check out the super fast delivery service along with the packed Amazon Video streaming service. Plus, if you want to enjoy the discounts on Prime Day, you have to be a Prime member.