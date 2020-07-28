Amazon Prime members can now enjoy another perk when using Amazon Fresh

Amazon Prime subscribers can now enjoy free delivery on Amazon Fresh orders over £40, the online retailer has announced – letting users save an extra few pounds before Amazon Prime Day 2020 arrives.

If you haven’t used Amazon Fresh before, the online grocery service lets users order a selection of meat, seafood, snacks and household essentials – everything you might need for a weekly shop. It also offers free delivery in two-hour windows on orders over £40 for Amazon Prime members (£3.99 for non-subscribers), and the minimum spend has been lowered from £40 to £15.

Until now, Amazon Fresh has only been available in select locations, but the company has promised it will expand to millions of members across the UK before the end of 2020. More than 40 postcodes including Guildford, Woking and Bracknell can currently enjoy same-day delivery for orders placed before 9pm, and this option will also be rolling out to more locations soon.

Speaking about the benefits of Amazon Prime, Amazon Fresh UK’s country manager Russell Jones, had this to say:

“Prime members love the convenience of grocery delivery at home, which is why we’ve made Amazon Fresh a free benefit of Prime,” said Jones. “Grocery delivery is one of the fastest growing businesses at Amazon and we think this will be one of the most-loved Prime benefits in the UK. We will keep improving the grocery shopping experience so by the end of the year, millions of Prime members across the UK will have access to fast, free delivery of groceries.”

Grocery growth

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, online food delivery orders have skyrocketed, although the situation has become a lot more manageable since lockdown measures have eased. Having another option is a huge benefit for consumers, then, particularly as Amazon Fresh allows for same-day delivery in certain areas.

If you haven't already subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial and cancel anytime before billing begins.