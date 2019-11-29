Amazon has the cheapest Fitbit deal in the UK this Black Friday

The Amazon Black Friday sale is well underway, and Amazon has revealed which of this year's deals are flying off the shelves fastest. One of the most popular deals is this great offer on the Fitbit Inspire for just £39.99 – the cheapest price we've seen anywhere in the UK. If you live outside the UK, scroll down for the best Fitbit Inspire deals near you.

This is the most basic Fitbit model, and doesn't offer heart rate monitoring or GPS, but it's still an excellent fitness tracker, particularly if you're put off by wearables with big, chunky screens and would prefer something more discreet.

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £39.99 at Amazon

This super cheap Fitbit deal is one of the hottest offers at Amazon this Black Friday. For just £39.99 you get a fitness tracker that's practical, lightweight and stylishly designed. This particular model lacks heart rate monitoring and GPS, but is a great incentive to get up and moving, with step tracking and a wealth of stats visible int he Fitbit app.

It has a slender band, and a clear black-and-white screen to display essential info like your current step count and the time with smooth animations. The Fitbit mobile app presents you with a wealth of information based on tracking data from the watch, including an estimate of calories burned, minutes spent active, and an extrapolation of distance travelled.

Not sure if it's the right fitness tracker for you? Check out our complete guide to the best fitness trackers to help you make the right choice.

