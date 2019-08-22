Amazon has brought back Prime Day pricing for this wonderful OnePlus 6 deal

We love it when phone manufacturers dare to compete with the Apple and Samsung stranglehold, especially when they make phones that genuinely compete with the very best smartphones in the world. That's what the OnePlus 6 did when it was released last year - and now it's as cheap as chips thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale.

You can save yourself over £100 on the regular OnePlus 6 price at Amazon now, which means you get the 6.28-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, dual 20MP + 16MP rear cameras, a 16MP seflie snapper and a 3,300mAh battery (*breathe*) all for the bargain basement price of £349.

That's a 25% saving, and a price cut on the OnePlus 6 that we've previously only seen briefly on Amazon Prime Day (Amazon's own-brand equivalent of Black Friday, if you're out of the loop).

So if you're looking for a reasonably priced flagship-standard smartphone, Amazon may just have come up trumps. Take that, Apple and Samsung!

OnePlus 6 deal in the Amazon Summer Sale

OnePlus 6 (64GB) | £469 £349 at Amazon | 25% off

The OnePlus 6 was one of the best flagship phones of 2018 with a premium design, great screen and solid cameras. Now it's got a massive discount for the rest of the summer, making it a top mid-range buy.

