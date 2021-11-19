Amazon goes live with early Black Friday Xbox game deals on Far Cry 6 and more

Amazon has dropped a bunch of Black Friday Xbox game deals ahead of the big day on November 26. If you're on the hunt for a great Black Friday Xbox deal, then you're in luck.

It may not be Black Friday 2021 as yet, but Amazon UK has reduced the prices of many Xbox games, such as Far Cry 6, DOOM Eternal, and Control.

There's a chance that we could see these prices drop even lower at other retailers during Black Friday weekend, but don't expect prices to get lower at Amazon.

These Black Friday Xbox game deals run out on November 29 - and we don't think we'll see more significant discounts in the UK than what Amazon is currently offering. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best early Black Friday Xbox game deals

Override 2: ULTRAMAN Deluxe Edition | Xbox: £26.41 Override 2: ULTRAMAN Deluxe Edition | Xbox: £26.41 £17.99 at Amazon

Save 32% A fun brawler that lets you become a mech and fight against a bunch of characters. Featuring multiplayer and league matches to unlock more fighters, it's a fun romp at a cheap price. The deluxe edition adds four more characters to the roster.

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | Xbox: £54.99 Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | Xbox: £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save 31% Amazon has already slashed the price of Far Cry 6's Limited Edition by £15. This version includes both the base game and additional digital content - for just under £40.

(Exclusive to Amazon) | Xbox: £57.99 Riders Republic Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon) | Xbox: £57.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Save 39% A month after its release and there's already £18 off the Limited Edition version of this fun racer. Featuring a career mode and a competition mode where you can race against 50 players, you can improve your character in an open world across seven district parks.

Just Dance 2022| Xbox: £57.99 Just Dance 2022| Xbox: £57.99 £31.99 at Amazon

Save 42% Another year means another chance to dance. Perfect for the coming holidays where you can moonwalk and cha cha slide to the beat, but on your Xbox in 4K.

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox: £57.99 Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox: £57.99 £18.75 at Amazon

Save 68% The third game in the Watch Dog series where you're in London, taking on the infrastructure with its innovative weapons and tools. It's a fun game but with a big discount for Black Friday, so if you were curious to play it, now's your chance.

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition | Xbox: £34.99 Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition | Xbox: £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Save 43% Watch Dogs but a Limited Edition, which includes the London Dissident Pack that features three masks you can wear.

Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox: £57.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox: £57.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Save 71% A game clearly influenced by Zelda, Ubisoft's take lets you explore a huge world where you can solve puzzles, build up your character and battle huge monsters. There's a huge discount here, so if you want something to immerse yourself in, Immortals could be the game for you.

DOOM Eternal| Xbox: £14.99 DOOM Eternal| Xbox: £14.99 £11.99 at Amazon

Save 20% The sequel to Bethesda's reboot in the DOOM franchise, we enjoyed our time with it earlier this year, so if you haven't had chance to give it a go on Game Pass, it's already at a bargain price to return to Hell on Earth once more.

Siper Elite V2 Remastered | Xbox: £17.99 Siper Elite V2 Remastered | Xbox: £17.99 £15.50 at Amazon

Save 14% A game that has that 'just one more go' vibe, you'll be trying to complete more missions to collect more guns for your armoury. A remastered version of the original from 2012, it features 4K and HDR support, so you can watch your kills in all its high-def glory.

Control: Ultimate Edition | Xbox: £34.99 Control: Ultimate Edition | Xbox: £34.99 £26.39 at Amazon

Save 25% The Ultimate Edition includes both expansion passes of 'The Foundation' and 'Awe', alongside 4K and 60FPS support. A great game where you explore in a Metroidvania landscape, discovering more threads to the story while building on Jesse's abilities. At 25% off it's a great bargain to lose yourself in the world of Control and its enthralling story.

While there's a good chance that you're already playing Halo Infinite on multiplayer, that doesn't mean you should miss out on some great games on offer here.

From Control to Sniper Elite V2, there's a collection here that could build up your gaming collection, or just as a gift to a friend or family member.

We're only a year into the debut of the Xbox Series S and Series X, but already we're seeing some great discounts on some fun games, so don't miss out.

