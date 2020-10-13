Amazon Fire tablets see huge 50% price drops thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals

This year's Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, and, with that, plenty of awesome prices on the retail giant's own lineup of tech devices - Amazon Fire deals especially.

If you were thinking about picking up a cheap tablet, consider checking out their latest price cuts on Amazon Fire devices. The entire range is seeing hefty discounts right now, including some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on some devices.

Amazon Fire deals start at just £29.99 for the Fire 7 - a tasty £20 price cut for an excellent cheap tablet that's basically going for loose change right now. The brand new 2020 Fire HD 8 is also on sale for £44.99 (was £89.99) currently, an excellent price for a powerful tablet that isn't even a year old yet.

We're also seeing a fantastic £70 price cut on the top-of-the-line Fire HD 10, which you can pick up for just £89.99 right now. And, if you're buying a tablet for your kids, consider the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for £134.99 - the same excellent tablet as the standard version, but with a handy kid-proof case and parental controls.

Remember, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to see these excellent Amazon Fire tablet prices. Don't worry if you're not, however, because you can simply sign-up for a 30-day free trial using the link just below.

Amazon Prime Day: Fire tablets on sale

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire range starts with the 7-inch variant, which, if you're on a budget or looking for a tablet on the smaller side, is a fantastic cheap pickup, especially at this price. With a 7-inch IPS screen, 16GB of expandable storage and 7-hour battery life, the Amazon Fire 7 is a great option for a cheap portable tablet capable of browsing and streaming.

All-New Fire HD 8 tablet: £89.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Brand new for this year, the latest iteration of Amazon's 8-inch Fire HD looks to be 30% faster than the previous model thanks to upgraded internals. With more power under the hood, 32GB of storage, and a 12-hour battery life, the new Fire HD 8 is a great option for those who want a powerful tablet that's still on the smaller side - and, of course, doesn't break the bank.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet: £99.99 £54.99 at Amazon

A 48% saving makes the Fire 7 Kids Edition a fantastic pickup for any parent looking to get a child-friendly tablet for their kids. With a rugged case, parental controls, and a 1-year free subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service, your kids will have access to thousands of apps, games, books, and other educational material.

All-New Fire HD 8 Plus tablet: £109.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Even more powerful still is the newer Fire HD 8 Plus which features an upgraded 3GB of RAM and now supports wireless charging. Those are some nifty little features, but you'll have to decide whether it's worthy of the slight upcharge yourself. We'd recommend it if you're planning on doing plenty of multi-tasking or even gaming as you'll get plenty of use out of that extra RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is the biggest tablet currently available in the Fire range and comes with a 10-inch 1080p HD screen that's perfect for movies and streaming. Aside from the 32GB of storage, inside you're also getting a beefed-up 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, giving it plenty of grunt should you be using your tablet for more than just browsing this autumn.



All-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet: £199.99 £134.99 at Amazon

And lastly, but certainly not least is the Kids Edition of the new Fire HD 10 - now on sale with a £65 price cut. This one's a great option for both kids and accident-prone adults (we don't judge), thanks to its included kid-proof case and a 2-year guarantee. It also comes with some nifty parental controls for screen time and free educational software - both of which work with a downloadable dashboard for parents.

