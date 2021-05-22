Amazon Fire Tablet deals are nearly at their Black Friday prices this weekend

Amazon Fire Tablet deals are offering some excellent price cuts this weekend, getting pretty close to the cheapest costs we've ever seen. Considering those record low prices were only ever spotted over Black Friday before, these discounts are looking particularly compelling - and all weeks before this year's Prime Day deals.

The star of the show is the Amazon Fire HD 8. At £59.99, you're saving £30 over the £89.99 RRP, and picking up the 8-inch HD tablet for £5 more than its lowest price yet - Black Friday's £54.99. This is the closest we've seen Fire tablet deals come to this record low, as we haven't seen this model drop below £65 since November's mega-sales.

However, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is also nearing its cheapest price yet, at just £94.99 (was £149.99). The vast majority of Amazon Fire Tablet deals have only dropped this model down as far as £105 over the last few months, so if you need a larger display, you're getting one of the best deals we've seen in a while here.

The 8-inch Amazon Fire Tablet is now down to just £5 more than its previous record low, and considering we haven't seen this model drop below £65 since then you're getting an excellent offer here. The 32GB model is perfect for everyday streaming, browsing the web, and the Kindle e-reader app. However, if you think you'll run out of space, the 64GB model is also available for £89.99 (was £119.99).

The 10-inch version of the Amazon Fire Tablet is also within £5 of its record low price. That means you're getting a fantastic offer on the larger model. It's worth noting, however, that this isn't the newest version - in fact, it's the 9th generation (the 2021 model is the 11th gen). You're getting the same display resolution and MediaTek MT8183 processor and just dropping 1GB RAM for that lower price point.

