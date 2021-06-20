Amazon Fire HD 8 is £50 off in this cheap tablet deal

The Amazon Prime Day deals haven't even started yet - well, technically at least - but the Amazon Fire HD 8 is already discounted, and we're seeing a chunky reduction of £50 on different variants of the cheap tablet from 2020.

Does £50 off a tablet not sound much? Don't forget Amazon's Fire tablets are really cheap - in fact, the discount is over 50% off for some of the storage options.

Thanks to this big discount, lots of variants of the tablet are now at all-time low prices, making them great buys if you need a low-cost slate for entertainment.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 8 deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB: at Amazon | with ads | £89.99 £39.99

If you can take it in its cheapest variant, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is only £40, which is way down from its original £90 asking price. That's a great saving on an already-affordable slate.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB: at Amazon | without ads | £99.99 £49.99

If you don't want your tablet experience marred by ads, it only costs £10 over the ad-riddled version, which you might find worthwhile. It's not strictly necessary, though.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 64GB: at Amazon | with ads | £119.99 £69.99

If you want more storage space for books, music and movies, you'll have to pay a little more, but lots of people might deem it worthwhile. Sure, Amazon Fire tablets have expandable storage, but if you only need 64GB, it'd just be cheaper to buy the higher-storage version.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 64GB: at Amazon | without ads | £129.99 £79.99

The priciest version of Amzon Fire HD 8 has no ads and 64GB storage, and costs £80 - that's pushing the bounds of truly 'cheap tablet' a little bit, but it's still more affordable than the cheapest variant of the tablet was before the sales.View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch HD screen, hence the name, which is what distinguishes it from the Fire 7 and Fire HD 10 (guess their sizes).

The slate has a 12-hour battery, 2GB RAM and a plastic build. It's designed as a portable entertainment device, in particular thanks to its software, which has close integration with the company's own streaming services. There's an app store with a limited selection of third-party platforms and games too.

You can opt to pick up the slate with or without ads - if you pick the latter, the user interface has advertisements in it, but the price is lower. The options also include 32GB or 64GB storage, which dictates how much you'll be able to download on it - we'd always recommend more storage space when the options are as low as these choices.

Every different version of the slate is £50 off - unless you opt for the case and screen protector bundle, which saves you £60. You can find this by clicking through on any of the above links, depending on which version of the tablet you want, then clicking for the bundle.

